WATCH: Raveena Tandon gives peek into Patna Shuklla’s success bash featuring Arbaaz Khan, Sshura and more

Raveena Tandon is currently basking in the success of her recently released, Patna Shuklla. The film backed by Arbaaz Khan was premiered on OTT on March 29. Ever since, the film has received immense love from the audiences and rave reviews from the critics alike. Amidst receiving the tremendous response on their film, the entire team of Patna Shuklla hosted a success party in Mumbai.

The delightful evening was attended by the entire star cast and team of Patna Shuklla including Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan who arrived with his wife Sshura Khan. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped inside pictures from the celebrations.

Raveena Tandon drops inside glimpses from success bash from Patna Shuklla

Today, on April 21, a while back, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from the success bash of Patna Shuklla. In a series of pictures and videos posted on her social media, star-cast of the film including herself, Manav Vij, Raju Kher, Amit Gaur along with Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan among others flashed bright smiles for the camera.

"Celebrations! #allaboutlastnight Thank you all for the love that was showered to #patnashukla @disneyplushotstar streaming," read the caption alongside the post.

Take a look:

The post begins with a peek into the delicious cake dedicated to the film’s success featuring Raveena Tandon’s poster of Patna Shuklla, and it also reads, “Congratulations Team..!!,” alongside. The second slide gives the entire team cheering out loud with claps as the Dulhe Raja actress cuts the cake and feeds Arbaaz and other cast members.

Reacting to the post, several fans also extended their wishes to the team. A fan wrote, “Badhai ho!! Poore desh ko PAT(N)AAA liya !!!” and another fan commented, “Brilliant.”

About Patna Shuklla

Patna Shuklla is a crime drama that delves into the education scams prevalent in India. Raveena Tandon essayed the role of lawyer Tanvi Shuklla, who exposes these malpractices in the film. It follows the journey of Tanvi, an ordinary woman who rises to fight for a student ensnared in a roll number scam. The movie sheds light on the grave crimes impacting numerous students in India annually. Backed by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film was released on March 29th on Disney Plus Hotstar.

