Salman Khan makes special appearance in nephew Arhaan Khan's Dumb Biryani podcast; Orry has special advice

Arhaan Khan, the son of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, is stepping into the limelight with his debut podcast titled Dumb Biryani. Recently, he excitedly shared a teaser video of his upcoming podcast on Instagram. The teaser provides a sneak peek into what listeners can expect from his show. With the Khan family's strong foothold in the entertainment industry, Arhaan's podcast debut is generating significant buzz among fans and followers.

Arhaan Khan's debut podcast, Dumb Biryani

Arhaan Khan recently made waves on Instagram as he unveiled his inaugural podcast venture, Dumb Biryani, in collaboration with Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma. The teaser video shared by Arhaan offers a glimpse into the trio's candid discussions, sharing their personal anecdotes and aspirations. They reflect on life's experiences and express their excitement for future endeavors.

Moreover, the teaser tantalizingly hints at an impressive lineup of special guests, including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Orry, Aashish Chanchalani, and more. With this star-studded guest list and the promise of engaging conversations, Dumb Biryani is poised to captivate audiences and offer a unique insight into the lives of these young personalities.

About Dumb Biryani podcast

Dumb Biryani marks the debut of a six-episode podcast series starring Arhaan Khan, Dev Raiyani, and Arush Verma. Presented by Revolio Media, the show will exclusively premiere on their YouTube channel. This limited series promises to offer listeners an intimate glimpse into the lives and experiences of the trio as they engage in candid conversations about various aspects of life.

With its unique format and engaging content, Dumb Biryani is set to become a must-watch for fans eager to connect with these young personalities. Stay tuned to Revolio Media's YouTube channel for the much-anticipated release of this exciting podcast series.

Arbaaz Khan talks about son Arhaan Khan's acting debut

In a recent interview with News 18's Showsha, Arbaaz Khan dismissed rumors about his son Arhaan Khan's debut, stating, "I don’t know. They’re still rumors, according to me. This news hasn’t reached my ears yet." However, he acknowledged Arhaan's interest in acting, mentioning, "It’s pretty evident based on his preparations that that’s where he wants to be. He has gone to a film school and has done other things also."

Arbaaz emphasized that Arhaan, who will turn 22 this year, is focusing on his career. Describing him as a 'hard-working, sincere, and dedicated kid.

