Salman Khan Firing Case: Father of arrested accused says his son ‘was never involved in any crime earlier’

In the alarming incident of Salman Khan firing incident, Mumbai Police nabbed two accused from Gujarat. The two were identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal. Both the accused were presented before the Mumbai Killa Court following which the Crime branch had been granted their custody till April 24, 2024. Meanwhile, Sagar Pal’s father has reacted to his son’s connection to the case.

Father of accused in Salman Khan firing case reacts

According to PTI, Joginder Shah, the father of Sagar Pal arrested for allegedly opening fire outside the residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has expressed shock over his son’s connection in the matter. He said he was "shocked to know about his son's involvement" in the incident. He also mentioned that his son was a “simple person” who was not involved in any criminal activity earlier.

"I was really shocked to learn about his involvement through social media... We don't know how it happened. He was never involved in any crime earlier. We are all laborers. He was a simple person. He was working in Jalandhar (Punjab), I don't know how he reached Mumbai," he further added.

For those living under the rocks, Mumbai Police arrested 21-year-old Sagar Pal and 24-year-old Vicky Gupta from Gujarat's Kachchh a day after they opened fire outside Salman’s Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments on Sunday. Both the accused hail from Mahsi village in Bihar's West Champaran district.

Maha CM Eknath Shinde meets Salman Khan

On the other hand, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde met the Tiger 3 actor at his home on April 16. During the visit, he assured Khan and his family of their safety and informed them that their security had been increased. He also assured that the Police will take stringent action in the Salman Khan firing case.

“I met with Salman Khan and assured him the government is with him. I also directed the police team to take immediate action on this and in that path two of the accused have been arrested…I have also directed the Police Commissioner to provide security for Salman Khan and his family… Instructions have been given to Mumbai Police regarding security… It is our duty to take care of our people,” he said while speaking to the media gathered outside the actor’s house.

