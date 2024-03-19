Here’s why Boman Irani refuses to call himself a ‘senior actor’; reveals he wouldn’t have looked like the hero even at 24

Actor Boman Irani was recently honored at the British Parliament and Oxford University, where he delivered a speech. He attended the Indo-UK Summit with IIMUN and reflected on his experience, describing London as "extraordinary" during a recent interview.

Boman Irani felicitated in UK

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Boman Irani talked about being felicitated at a Gala Dinner hosted by The Indian High Commission during his the Indo-UK Summit 2024. He said, "I was awestruck entering the walls of the UK Parliament. People from the House of Lords and House Commons spoke too. I spoke about our country and the impact it has on the rest of the world, whether it’s our yoga, culture, customs, festivals, colours, costumes or food, and how we must look at the world through an Indian lens".

On being asked about inspiring English people with his wisdom, the 3 Idiots actor said, "I don’t know if I inspired English people. The endeavour was to impress youngsters, and keep reminding each other that we are ambassadors of our country representing our values, our customs. The British diaspora was very keen to hear what we had to say."

Boman Irani talks about directorial debut at 64

Though Boman Irani draws wisdom from his extensive experience in Indian cinema, he resists labeling himself a 'senior actor' despite his two-decade tenure. He explained, “When you say that, everybody alludes ‘are you trying to retire?’ I am still discovering myself. I’m debuting as a director at 64. Who does that?”

In the same interview, the actor recalled that he started his journey in films at 44 and hasn't regretted it since. He considers it the perfect timing, expressing, "Even if I had started acting earlier, I wouldn't have been cast as the 'hero'." Reflecting on the idea, he humorously added, "Imagine if I had joined the industry at 24, do you think I could've managed to look like a hero? No!"

Boman Irani's advice for younger generation

As a piece of advice, he believes the younger generation should "learn their lines, rehearse, and be technically sound" to avoid distractions during a scene. He emphasized, "Enjoy the fame but don’t let it overshadow your job."

