15 best PK movie dialogues that will make you laugh out loud

Remember one of the best PK movie dialogues, "Which god should I believe?" That thought-provoking line perfectly captures the essence of PK, a 2014 Bollywood film that left a lasting impression. Directed by the brilliant Rajkumar Hirani, the movie tells the story of PK, an innocent alien played by the phenomenal Aamir Khan.

PK crash-lands on Earth, and in a hilarious twist, loses the device that allows him to contact his home planet. So begins his bizarre and eye-opening adventure on Earth. Through PK's childlike wonder, the film explores the complexities of human society, religion, and culture. He questions everything from religious dogma to societal norms, exposing hypocrisies with his disarming honesty.

Aamir Khan's PK dialogues and performance is nothing short of masterful, blending humor with a powerful social message. The supporting cast, including Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Boman Irani, adds depth and realism to the story.

But PK is more than just laughs. It's a film that gets you thinking. The engaging storyline, combined with powerful performances and thought-provoking themes, resonated deeply with audiences. It sparked conversations about faith, belief, and what it truly means to be human. Director Hirani masterfully balances entertainment with social commentary, creating a blockbuster that's become a timeless classic in Indian cinema.

So, if you're looking for a film that will make you laugh, think, and maybe even question your own beliefs, then PK is a must-watch.

15 best PK movie dialogues that will make you go LUL!

1. Kaun Hindu, Kaun Musalman... Thappa Kidhar Hai Dikha ... Ye Farak Bhagwan Nahi Tum Log Banaya Hai... Aur Yahi Is Gola Ka Sabse Danger Wrong Number Hai

(Who's Hindu, who's Muslim... Show me where the mark is... This difference, God didn't create it, you people did... And this is the most dangerous wrong number of this planet)

Presenter - Aamir Khan

2. Bhagwan Se Baat Kare Ka Communication System Ye Gola Ka... Total Lul Ho Chuka Hai

(This communication system to talk to God... has totally become a joke on this planet.)

Presenter - Aamir Khan

3. Jaise Deewar Pe Bhagwan Ka Photo Lagate Hai Na, Taaki Kauno Moote Nahi... Hum Iyaan Lagata Hoon, Taaki Kauno Peete Nahi

(Just like people put up a photo of God on the wall, so that no one urinates... I'm putting it here, so that no one beats me)

Presenter - Aamir Khan

4. Shaadi Byah Mein Pataka Phodke Band Baja Bajake... Kahe Poore Shehar Ko Bataya Jaata Hai Ki Aaj I Am Having Sex?

(In wedding ceremonies, bursting firecrackers, playing music loudly... Why is the whole city told that today I am having sex?)

Presenter - Aamir Khan

5. Naam Kucho Nahi Hain Hamaar, Lekin Pata Nahi Kaahe Sab Log Hamka Pk-Pk Bulwat Hai

(I don't have any name, but I don't know why everyone calls me PK-PK)

Presenter - Aamir Khan

6. Aaise Tukar Tukar Ka Dekhat Ho?

(Why are you looking at me like this in bits and pieces?)

Presenter - Aamir Khan

7. Apne bhagwan ki raksha karna band karo ... nahi toh is gola mein insaan nahi sirf joota reh jayega

(Stop protecting your god... otherwise, in this world, there will be nothing left but shoes.)

Presenter - Aamir Khan

8. Humra Gola Par Log Jhoot Nahi Bolat Hai..

(People don't lie on our planet.)

Presenter - Aamir Khan

9. Tum To Danadan Fenk Rahe Ho, Uchalne Ki Bhi Koi Limit Hoti Hai

(You are continuously throwing, there should be a limit to it)

Presenter - Anushka Sharma

10. Jis Mehfil Ne Thukraya Humko, Kyun Us Mehfil Ko Yaad Kare ... Aage Lamhe Bula Rahe Hai, Aao Unke Saath Chale

(Why should we remember the gathering that rejected us ... the future moments are calling us, let's go with them.)

Presenter - Sushant Singh Rajput

11. Main Dikhti Hoon Maa Jaisi Sab Kehte Hai ... Sab Kehte Hai, Sach Kehte Hai ... Par Main Hoon Apne Papa Ki Beti

(Everyone says I look like my mother ... everyone says it, they speak the truth ... but I am my father's daughter.)

Presenter - Anushka Sharma

12. Shehar Ke Har Bridge Par Hote Hai ATM ... Jitne Paise Chahiye Nikaal Lo ... Aur Har Sunsaan Gali Mein Hoti Hai Kapadon Ki Dukaan ... Joh Pasand Aaye Pehen Lo

(On every bridge in the city, there are ATMs ... take out as much money as you need ... and in every deserted alley, there is a clothing store ... wear whatever you like.)

Presenter - Anushka Sharma

13. Ek Baar Gaya Hoon Moon Pe ... Bahut Hi Lul Place Hai

(I've been to the moon once ... it's a really funny place.)

Presenter - Aamir Khan

14. Lul ho gayi humri life

(Our life has become a joke)

Presenter - Aamir Khan

15. Peeke hai kya?

(Are you drunk?)

Presenter - Policeman

PK is a cinematic experience that will stay with you long after the credits roll. It's a hilarious and heartwarming journey that challenges your perspective and leaves you questioning everything you thought you knew. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and get ready for a wild ride that will make you laugh, cry, and think. You might even find yourself asking PK's famous question: "Which god should I believe?"

