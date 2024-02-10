8 Highest IMDb rated Indian movies that you should watch; from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Swades to 12th Fail

If you're aiming to watch the finest Hindi film available, tapping into the collective opinion can be a smart move. With countless films hitting the screens each year, selecting the right one can be daunting – before you know it, your pizza has gone cold. To simplify your choice, we've curated a list of some of the top IMDb-rated movies in India.

Top IMDb rated Indian movies that you shouldn't miss

1. 12th Fail (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 26 min

2 hours 26 min IMDB Rating: 9.2 / 10

9.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Inspirational / Drama

Inspirational / Drama Movie Star Cast: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anand V Joshi, Priyanshi Chatterjee, Anshumaan Pushkar

Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anand V Joshi, Priyanshi Chatterjee, Anshumaan Pushkar Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

12th Fail narrates the real-life tale of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, depicted by Vikrant Massey. Despite confronting obstacles during his Class 12 exams, Sharma's steadfast resolve drives him towards achieving his ambition of becoming an IPS officer. Not only is it the highest-rated Bollywood movie on IMDb, but it also holds the distinction of being India's highest IMDb rating movie overall.

2. 3 Idiots (2009)

Running Time: 2 hours 50 min

2 hours 50 min IMDB Rating: 8.4 / 10

8.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Drama

Comedy / Drama Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R.Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R.Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Boman Irani Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

It's a widely held belief that movie adaptations rarely surpass the excellence of the original book, until you encounter 3 Idiots. It wouldn't be an overstatement to claim that nearly every Indian has watched this film at least twice in their lifetime. The movie is a timeless classic, offering valuable lessons for all, while also being immensely entertaining. It comes as no surprise that it stands as one of the highest-rated Indian movies of all time.

3. Sardar Udham (2021)

Running Time: 2 hours 42 min

2 hours 42 min IMDB Rating: 8.4 / 10

8.4 / 10 Movie Genre: Crime / Drama

Crime / Drama Movie Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar, Manisha Koirala

Vicky Kaushal, Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar, Manisha Koirala Director : Shoojit Sircar

: Shoojit Sircar Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Sardar Udham stands as an exceptionally well-made film, delving into the life of Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh, renowned for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer, the lieutenant governor linked to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It showcases one of Vicky Kaushal's most remarkable performances and holds a prominent position among the highest most IMDb-rated movies in India.

4. Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 44 min

2 hours 44 min IMDB Rating: 8.3 / 10

8.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Musical / Family

Musical / Family Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma

Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sharma Director: Amole Gupte

Amole Gupte Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Taare Zameen Par tells the beautiful and emotionally gripping story of a teacher who recognizes his student's dyslexia and offers support when others fail to understand him. This uplifting film is widely regarded as one of the best ever made in the country, earning it a spot among the highest IMDb rating Indian movies.

5. Dangal (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 41 min

2 hours 41 min IMDB Rating: 8.3 / 10

8.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Sport / Drama

Sport / Drama Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar

Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Year of release: 2016

Dangal, featuring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra, is among the highest-rated Indian movies. This biographical sports drama portrays wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat's journey as he trains his daughters, Geeta and Babita, to become world-class wrestlers, challenging societal norms and achieving remarkable success.

6. Chhichhore (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 33 min

2 hours 33 min IMDB Rating: 8.3 / 10

8.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy / Sport

Comedy / Sport Movie Star Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey

Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Chhichhore features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and others. It follows a group of college friends who reunite to support a distressed friend's son, reminiscing about their youth and reflecting on friendship, love, and the challenges of growing up. It is one of the top IMDb movies in India.

7. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Running Time: 2 hours 33 min

2 hours 33 min IMDB Rating: 8.2 / 10

8.2 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama / Adventure

Drama / Adventure Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, is a celebrated film among IMDb's top movies in India. This 2011 comedy-drama follows three friends on a road trip across Spain, where they confront their fears, embrace life, and forge unforgettable bonds, leading to personal transformation.

8. Swades (2004)

Running Time: 3 hours 9 min

3 hours 9 min IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Musical / Drama

Musical / Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, Rajesh Vivek Upadhyay, Makarand Deshpande, Kishori Ballal

Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, Rajesh Vivek Upadhyay, Makarand Deshpande, Kishori Ballal Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Swades, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, and Kishori Ballal, is revered among Indian movies with the highest IMDb ratings. Released in 2004, this poignant drama follows a NASA scientist's journey back to his rural roots in India, where he confronts societal challenges and embarks on a quest for meaningful change.

