12 Main Hoon Na dialogues that have our hearts

Nearly two decades ago, the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan believed in the caliber of debutant director Farah Khan and led the masala entertainer Main Hoon Na. While the movie ended up being a commercial success, people still remember the iconic dialogues from it. As the feature film inches towards twenty years after its release (April 30, 2004), we take a look at 12 Main Hoon Na famous dialogues in this article.

12 Main Hoon Na famous dialogues to enjoy:

1. “Aapko dekhte hi main jal bin machali, nritya bin bijli ban jata hoon.”

It’s already established that Shah Rukh Khan k charm se bachna mushkil he nhi, namumkin hai. In Main Hoon Na, he succeeds in channeling his inner lover boy in his character Major Ram Prasad Sharma, and eventually wins over the woman of his dreams, Miss Chandini Chopra.

2. “Zindagi nikalti jaati hai aur hum sab pyar ke bina jeena seekh lete hai. Kyun pyar ko mauka nahi dete, kyun apno par vishvas nahi karte?”

Major Ram was sent on an assignment to ensure Project Milaap, a prisoner exchange program was a success. But he also had another mission to complete, which was winning the hearts of his stepmother and her son who despised him and his mother after they were abandoned and cheated by their father decades ago.

3. “Nafrat bahut soch samajhkar karni chahiye kyunki ek din hum bhi wahi ban jaate hai. Jise hum nafrat karte hai.”

While being a masala movie, the films also gave us some food for thought that left us pondering over our relationships with the people we love. Another Main Hoon Na famous dialogue was “Yeh zindagi nafrat ke liye bahut choti hai.”

4. “Jawani ke din kamaal ke hote hai.”

Ask your parents and they would agree with this Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na dialogue that the fun, the laughter, the peace, the independence, and the enthusiasm that they had as kids and even as youngsters helped them live a happy life.

5. “Itni choti hokar teacher, amazing.”

The sizzling chemistry between Major Ram and Miss Chandini Chopra (played by Sushmita Sen) was loved by the audience a lot. Their hilarious banter and the sweet moments made us wish for their happily ever after in the film. On hearing Ram’s remark about her, Chopra also wittily responded, “Itne bade hokar student, disgusting.”

6. “Chehra wahi chupate hai jinhe apni asliyat se sharam aati hai.”

It was because of General Amarjeet Bakshi (played by Kabir Bedi) that Major Ram was sent on his mission. Since he also knew the story of Ram’s complicated family, he had all the more reason to send him on Project Milaap.

7. “Fasla kitna bhi lamba ho, shuruvat ek kadam se hoti hai.”

I can literally visualize Kabir Singh delivering this dialogue in his powerful voice.

8. “Jab Lucky ko pyar hoga na, toh saare college mein violins bajenge.”

Lucky (played by Zayed Khan) is one fun character in the movie who often gets himself in a problematic situation and ends up being rescued by his half-brother Major Ram. The casanova and the heartthrob of his college believed when he fell in love, there would be violins playing in the college and it did happen.

9. “Teen baar lagataar fail hona koi mamuli baat nahi hai. Lekin dosto agar mehnat, lagan aur imaandari se koshish ki jaye toh aap sab is mukaam pe pahunch sakte ho.”

He was not just Lucky by his name but by fate also otherwise he gets the opportunity to stay in a college despite failing multiple times. But he wasn’t affected by the failure but saw it as an accomplishment and even preached the same to his fellow mates.

10. “Bees saalon ke zakhm, bees dino mein nahi bhare jaate hai.”

While Ram's stepmother and Lucky's mother Madhu Sharma (played by Kirron Kher) was one happy-go-lucky Punjabi woman, she also had a deep pain and sorrow hidden inside her heart and we all felt it when she delivered this iconic Main Hoon Na dialogue.

11. “Main apne dost khud chunti hoon.”

Sanjana (Sanju) Bakshi (played by Amrita Rao) is the daughter of General Amarjeet Bakshi who lives a carefree life and keeps herself detached from her family. But when it comes to Lucky, she can’t keep her emotions to herself. Behind that tomboy full of attitude was a loving woman who wanted to be loved and acknowledged.

12. “Hai hai, taude muscal kitne satong hai ni.”

Two more characters that made the film successful were Hindi teacher Mrs. Sonali Kakkar (played by Bindu) and Principal Yogendra Agarwal (played by Boman Irani). While Agarwal was infamous for spitting at others while conversing with them, madam Kakkar was obsessed with speaking in English and her every attempt made the audience ROFL! She also has a soft spot for Lucky and even lures him with Cadbury milk chocolates if he graduates from college.

Going through these famous Main Hoon Na dialogues made me want to rewatch the film. How about you?

