Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh pose with Dwayne Bravo

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar have undeniably garnered widespread attention, owing to their opulence and the illustrious guest list in attendance. With the presence of top Bollywood personalities alongside international sensations and celebrities, the event has reached unparalleled levels of grandeur. The evening's cocktail party, followed by the eagerly-awaited performance by Rihanna, set the stage for an evening brimming with glamour and excitement.

Numerous pictures and videos from the event have inundated social media feeds, offering glimpses of the festivities. Most recently, Dwayne Bravo, former captain of the West Indies cricket team, shared pictures from the event featuring himself alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh.

Dwayne Bravo poses with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh

Dwayne Bravo recently lit up his Instagram with snapshots from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's glamorous cocktail night, treating fans to an exciting glimpse into the star-studded affair. In one shot, the cricket sensation strikes a pose alongside none other than the king of Bollywood himself, Shah Rukh Khan, both exuding infectious smiles for the lens. And in another frame, Bravo flashes his signature million-dollar grin as he shares the spotlight with the charismatic Ranveer Singh.

He captioned the post, "Wedding vibes! Chilling with the big boys! @iamsrk @ranveersingh Bollywood meets Cricket...#SirChampion."

Take a look: