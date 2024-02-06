Abhishek Bachchan turns 48: Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and others drop heartfelt wishes

Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his birthday today, and social media is abuzz with wishes for the star. Family members, well-wishers, and fans are expressing their love and blessings for the actor. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and niece Navya Naveli Nanda have recently posted birthday wishes for Abhishek. Here's a compilation of other celebrities who have shared their heartfelt wishes for him.

Bollywood celebs who have wished Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday

Today, on February 5, Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his 48th birthday and on the occasion, many popular Bollywood celebs have taken to their social media handles to share their heartfelt wishes for the actor. Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram handle to wish the actor and sharing a picture of himself with the ‘birthday boy’ on his story, he wrote, “Birthday boy is here. Have a great day brother!” and added a cake emoji.

Kajol took to her Instagram story and sharing a picture of Abhishek, she shared her heartfelt wishes and wrote, “@bachchan wish u an awesome year ahead..in the best way ofcourse,” and added a smiley with a tongue emoji and a red heart emoji.

Anil Kapoor shared a nice happy picture of himself along with Junior Bachchan and in his heartfelt note, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Abhishek!! Wishing you all the happiness, love, success & peace always!! Love you Bhaiya!! @bachchan.”

Popular Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his Instagram story to share a picture where he is seen posing with Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan. The actors was seen all smiles in the picture. Wishing Abhishek, he wrote, “Laughter all around !!! Happy birthday big brother!! @bachchan I love you !!!”

Renowned actor Boman Irani took to his Instagram handle to share a funny picture of himself with Abhishek and wished the actor. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Abhishek @bachchan All you need is love,” and added three red heart emojis.”

Farah Khan shared an adorable picture of himself with one of her close friends Abhishek Bachchan in her Instagram story and wished the actor with a heartfelt note, She penned, “Happy happy birthday to my most irritating irreplaceable n most loved @bachchan,” along with three red heart emojis.

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself with the actor where both of them are seen grooving together to the beats of the song Dus Bahaane. Sharing the same, she wished the actor and wrote, “Happiest Birthday @bachchan A wonderful soul like yours deserves only the choicest of blessings the Universe can offer. Sending tight hugs and much love your way today, Bhaiyyuuuuu,” and added two red heart emojis and hug emojis.

Sonali Bendre shared a sweet picture of herself along with the birthday boy who is also one of her close friends on her Instagram story and wishing the actor, she wrote, “Happiest birthday AB @bachchan,” and added a red heart emoji.” She further wrote, “Sending lots of love & a big hug,” and added a hug emoji.”

Veteran actor Suniel Shetty took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and first heaped praise on Abhishek Bachchan and then went on to wish the actor on his birthday. He wrote, “Incredibly talented, charismatic character, and a man who is all heart. Wishing you a happy happy happy birthday AB Babbyy…loads of love and a biiiiggg warm hugg. @juniorbachchan.”

Popular Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a picture of himself with Abhishek from the promotions of their 2012 film Players and expressed his heartfelt wishes. He wrote, “Happiest Birthday to you my big brother @juniorbachchan. Have the best year ahead. Loads of love and blessings,” and added a string of red hedart emojis and an evil eye emoji.

Abhishek Bachchan's work front

Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared in the sports drama Ghoomer, directed by R. Balki, where he starred alongside Saiyami Kher. He played the role of a cricket coach in the movie. Additionally, according to earlier reports from Pinkvilla, he is gearing up to work with Sajid Nadiadwala on the fifth installment of the Housefull series, titled Houseful 5. The ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Bobby Deol.

