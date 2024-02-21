10 Best Aamir Khan movies that showcase his remarkable range as actor

Renowned for his versatility, Aamir Khan reigns as one of Indian cinema's finest actors, effortlessly mastering roles across genres—be it comedy, romance, or drama. Several of his films have ascended to cult status, boasting enduring appeal and rewatch value. For avid fans seeking cinematic excellence, we've curated a definitive list of the best Aamir Khan movies to guide your viewing choices.

10 Best Aamir Khan movies that underscore why he's hailed as Mr. Perfectionist

1. 3 Idiots (2009)

IMDB Rating: 8.4 / 10

8.4 / 10 Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani

Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R. Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

3 Idiots, considered one of the best Aamir Khan movies, portrays friendship amidst the pressures of a prestigious engineering college. Despite challenges, the film's narrative explores the profound impact of friendship and societal expectations on the lives of its characters, making it a timeless classic in Indian cinema.

2. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, Sonali Kulkarni

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, Sonali Kulkarni Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Year of release: 2001

2001 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime

Dil Chahta Hai, one of Aamir Khan's best movies, beautifully captures the journey of three friends through life's ups and downs. As they navigate college, career choices, and personal growth, their bonds are tested but ultimately endure. Despite initial reception, the film has earned its place as a classic, showcasing Khan's versatility and depth as an actor.

3. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

IMDB Rating: 8 / 10

8 / 10 Cast: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi Year of release: 1994

1994 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Andaz Apna Apna, often included in lists of Aamir Khan's top 10 movies, has garnered cult status since its 1994 release. The film follows two young men, played by Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, as they vie for the affection of a wealthy Indian daughter. Their comedic antics and rivalry make for an entertaining watch, solidifying the film's place among Khan's most beloved works.

4. Dangal (2016)

IMDB Rating: 8.3 / 10

8.3 / 10 Cast: Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Sakshi Tanwar

Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Sakshi Tanwar Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari Year of release: 2016

Dangal, one of Aamir Khan's blockbuster movies, depicts the inspiring true story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler who trains his daughters to become world-class athletes. Despite initial challenges and societal norms, Mahavir's dedication and unconventional methods lead to his daughters' success in the male-dominated sport of wrestling. The film's portrayal of perseverance and breaking gender barriers resonated with audiences worldwide.

5. PK (2014)

IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla

Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix, Sony LIV

PK, one of Aamir Khan's hit movies, features him as an endearing alien stranded on Earth without the means to communicate with his kind. Simultaneously, a woman in Belgium grapples with the complexities of love across religious and national boundaries. Their paths intersect as they embark on a journey to recover the alien's stolen spaceship remote, offering humorous and insightful encounters that illuminate human nature.

6. Rang De Basanti (2006)

IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Cast: Aamir Khan, R.Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Soha Ali Khan, Atul Kulkarni

Aamir Khan, R.Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Siddharth, Kunal Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Soha Ali Khan, Atul Kulkarni Director: Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra

Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Rang De Basanti, one of Aamir Khan's famous movies, captivated audiences upon its 2006 release, setting attendance records and becoming a cultural phenomenon. The film follows a London-based filmmaker who discovers her grandfather's journal detailing the execution of Indian freedom fighters by the British Army. Inspired, she travels to India to make a film and enlists the help of her friends, leading to a transformative journey of self-discovery and activism against injustice.

7. Lagaan (2001)

IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Cast: Aamir Khan, Fracy Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Aamir Khan, Fracy Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh Gowariker Year of release: 2001

2001 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Lagaan, hailed as one of the best movies of Aamir Khan's career, debuted in 2001 and swiftly became a cinematic masterpiece. Set in a rural Indian village during British colonial rule, the film intricately weaves themes of resilience, unity, and the power of hope. As the villagers, led by Khan's character, confront the oppressive tax regime through an unconventional cricket match, Lagaan transcends the sports genre, delivering a timeless tale of triumph against all odds.

8. Taare Zameen Par (2007)

IMDB Rating: 8.3 / 10

8.3 / 10 Cast: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sarma

Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra, Vipin Sarma Director: Amole Gupte, Aamir Khan

Amole Gupte, Aamir Khan Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Taare Zameen Par is a touching film about Ishaan, a dyslexic boy struggling in school. A new art teacher, Nikumbh, recognizes his talent and helps him overcome his learning disability. The movie explores themes of empathy, acceptance, and the transformative power of education. One of Aamir Khan’s top movies of all time.

9. Ghajini (2008)

IMDB Rating: 7.3 / 10

7.3 / 10 Cast: Aamir Khan, asin Thottumkal, Jiah Khan, Pradeep Rawat

Aamir Khan, asin Thottumkal, Jiah Khan, Pradeep Rawat Director: A.R Murugadoss

A.R Murugadoss Year of release: 2008

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime, Zee5

Ghajini is a gripping Bollywood thriller that follows Sanjay Singhania, played by Aamir Khan, a successful businessman suffering from short-term memory loss. Obsessed with avenging the murder of his beloved girlfriend, he meticulously tattoos crucial information on his body. Amidst memory fragments, he embarks on an intense quest to track down her killers, crafting a suspenseful and action-packed narrative that cements its place among Aamir Khan's best movies.

10. Fanaa (2006)

IMDB Rating: 7.1 / 10

7.1 / 10 Cast: Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Shruti Seth, Sanaya Irani

Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Tabu, Shruti Seth, Sanaya Irani Director: Kunal Kohli

Kunal Kohli Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

One of Aamir Khan's blockbuster movies, Fanaa, intertwines romance and suspense in a gripping tale. Zooni, a visually impaired Kashmiri girl, falls for the charismatic Rehan, unaware of his hidden agenda. As their love blossoms amidst picturesque landscapes, secrets surface, leading to a tumultuous journey of love, loss, and redemption.

So there you have it—the best Aamir Khan movies of all time. Whether you choose to watch one or binge them all over the weekend, a great time is guaranteed. We've done the heavy lifting by selecting the actor's top films; now all you need to do is grab a tub of popcorn and enjoy!