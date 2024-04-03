Vikrant Massey’s The Sabarmati Report co-star Raashii Khanna extends birthday wish in hilarious video; WATCH

Vikrant Massey took center stage with his last released film, 12th Fail. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial not only received rave reviews from the critics but was also well-received by the audiences. Basking in the glory of success, the actor is celebrating his birthday today. On the occasion, his The Sabarmati Report co-star Raashii Khanna dropped a witty birthday wish for the actor.

Raashii Khanna's hilarious birthday wish for Vikrant Massey

On April 03, a while back, Raashii Khanna took to her Instagram stories to extend a birthday wish for Vikrant Massey. The small video clip was seemingly recorded on the film sets, as one can see a vanity van in the background. Raashii records the video on her phone and says, "Massey is showing off his bike," while panning the camera towards the 12th Fail actor, who is seen sitting on a motorbike. Flaunting his charm on the bike, Vikrant gives playful expressions in fun and also starts his bike.

While sharing the video, Raashii wrote alongside, "Happy birthday to this goofball who is very grounded and never shows off..! (Accompanied by a laughter emoji) Wish you the best Vik...! May you keep rising and shining (Accompanied by green hearts) @vikrantmassey".

Take a look:

In addition to this, veteran actor Boman Irani also took to his Instagram stories and shared a still of the actor from the movie 12th Fail. Extending his warm wishes, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Massey Keep up with the great work. Wish you with lots of success and good health…”

Take a look:

About The Sabarmati Report

On the professional front, after 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in the highly anticipated The Sabarmati Report. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, the film revolves around the Godhra incident, which had a significant impact on history. Apart from Vikrant and Raashii, the film will also star Ridhi Dogra in an important role. Just a few days back, the team announced the shoot wrap-up.

To be released under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is backed by Shobha and Ektaa Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan (Vikir Films), with the storyline crafted by Aseem Arora. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 3, 2024.

