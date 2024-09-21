Houseful 5: Chunky Panday’s fun BTS moments from Akshay Kumar-led movie in cruise with Johnny Lever is proof we are in for a lot of fun

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his upcoming release, Housefull 5, a major commercial entertainer. This film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is the fifth installment in the well-loved Housefull franchise. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the movie features an impressive cast, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Chunky Panday, and Johnny Lever. To build excitement, Chunky Panday has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos. His most recent post, from ‘Mr Cruise,’ provides even more exciting glimpses for fans.

On September 21, Chunky Panday took to Instagram to share a reel showcasing moments from his London diaries while filming Housefull 5. The reel features a series of behind-the-scenes photos taken on a cruise. In the first picture, Chunky is seen in London, looking stylish in a white hoodie and blue denim, smiling for the camera. The second image shows him posing in front of the cruise, wearing the same outfit. The third shot captures him alongside Johnny Lever.

Following that, he’s seen enjoying the view from the cruise, watching the river, and soaking in the moment. He also shared a few more photos aboard the cruise, including one where he appears to be savoring his morning coffee. He also posted a stunning shot of the moon taken from the cruise, which is truly breathtaking. To complement the visuals, he added the song Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein in the background.

Sharing the video, Chunky Panday captioned it, “Meet the wonderful Mr Cruise.” As soon as he posted the fun behind-the-scenes moments, fans were quick to express their excitement. One user commented, “Cool and dashing as always, Pandey ji! Remember your movie Aankhen with Bunnu and Munnu?” Another asked, “Where is Sanju Baba, sir?” Others chimed in with, “Housefull 5 full mode,” and “So handsome, Chunky sir! Nice look.”

Earlier, Chunky Panday shared more behind-the-scenes moments from the first day of shooting Housefull 5. In one picture, he is seen hanging out with his co-star Johnny Lever at a train station, enjoying a beverage while holding a cup. Another photo shows him having a meal with veteran actor Ranjeet, both smiling for the camera. The 61-year-old actor also announced the beginning of the shoot in his caption, writing, "Housefull 5 starts today. Get ready for the ride of your life."

For those unfamiliar, Chunky Panday portrays the character Aakhri Pasta in the Housefull series. Pinkvilla was the first to reveal the female star cast for Housefull 5. The cast also includes Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, and Soundarya Sharma. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, known for his work on films like Dostana and Drive, this installment promises to be another entertaining addition to the beloved comedy franchise.

The movie is set for a theatrical release on June 6, 2025, under the production banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The Housefull series, which began in 2010, has seen three successful sequels: Housefull 2 in 2012, Housefull 3 in 2016, and Housefull 4 in 2019.

