Housefull 5: Chunky Panday shares fun-filled BTS moments with Johnny Lever and others as Akshay Kumar-led movie goes on floor; PICS

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5, will arrive in cinemas next year. The upcoming comic caper is led by none other than Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Jacqueline Fernandez, who earlier worked in Housefull 2 and Housefull 3, will be paired opposite him in the fifth installment of the series. Nadiadwala's production venture features an ensemble star cast which also includes Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, and Dino Morea. Chunky has dropped glimpses from London as the Akshay Kumar-led film recently went on floors.

On September 17, Chunky Panday took to Instagram to share a few glimpses from his London diaries as the Housefull 5 team began the shoot of the film today. The first picture shows Chunky hanging out with his co-star Johnny Lever at a train station. The actor, who plays the role of Aakhri Pasta in the Housefull series, is enjoying a beverage as he holds the cup in his hands. In another picture, he is having a meal with his other co-star, veteran actor Ranjeet. Both of them are posing for the camera while flashing their smiles.

The 61-year-old shared the news of Housefull 5 going on the floors in the caption. "Houseful 5 starts today. Get ready for the ride of your life," read the caption.

Take a look at his post below:

Housefull fans can't keep calm as the fifth instalment is in the process. Many netizens reacted to the news in the comment section. "Jald se jald complete karo bossssss......full excited (for upcoming) movie Housefull 5 (Complete the film as soon as possible, I am excited for the upcoming film)," read the comment.

"Omg Housefull 5 Can't Wait...All The Best," one of the Instagram users commented. "Legendary Duo," read a comment.

"Two great legends and best comdiens of the world in one frame," a fan wrote.

Pinkvilla was the first to confirm the female star cast of Akshay Kumar's film, Housefull 5. Apart from Jacqueline, it includes Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, and Soundarya Sharma. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 will hit the screens on June 6, 2025.

