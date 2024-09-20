Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar makes the day for female fans in London as he happily poses with them amid shoot; WATCH

Akshay Kumar, who has been a part of the Hindi film industry since the 90s, is gearing up for the commercial entertainer, Housefull 5. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the upcoming film is the fifth instalment is the Housefull franchise. The Tarun Mansukhani's directorial features an ensemble star cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma and more. Akshay, who is currently filming for Housefull 5 in London, made the day for female fans as he happily posed with them amid the shoot.

In a video posted by Akshay Kumar's fan club on X (formerly Twitter), Akshay Kumar can be seen standing outside of a clothing brand store. The superstar looks handsome in a grey blazer and black trousers. He is accompanied by three beautiful women wearing gorgeous gowns in black, red, and beige colors.

The Khel Khel Mein actor obliged them with pictures as they posed alongside him for the cameras. Some of them are fixing their hair before the pose. The camera then pans towards the photographers clicking them on the streets with a bunch of fans witnessing the moment.

Watch the clip here:

Recently, Chunky Panday dropped glimpses of himself amid the shoot of Housefull 5 in London on Instagram. In one of the pictures, Chunky was posing with Johnny Lever at a train station. Another picture features him with veteran actor Ranjeet having a meal together. For the uninitiated, he plays the comic role of Akhiri Pasta in the Housefull series.

Advertisement

Apart from the aforementioned star cast, Housefull 5 will also feature Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Ranjeet, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, and Dino Morea. The film will be released on June 6, 2025.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar made a cameo in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2, headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Akshay was seen as a lead in Khel Khel Mein. Both Stree 2 and Khel Khel Mein clashed at the box office during their releases. The superstar recently announced his reunion with Priyadarshan for the upcoming film, Bhoot Bangla.

ALSO READ: Housefull 5: Chunky Panday shares fun-filled BTS moments with Johnny Lever and others as Akshay Kumar-led movie goes on floor; PICS