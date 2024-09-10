Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar starrer ready to go on floors in London; Jacqueline Fernandez set for month-long extended shooting schedule

After the success of the Housefull franchise, Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to bring back the original cast to make the audience go gaga while watching the comic caper. Housefull 5 is all set to start its London schedule in the next couple of days. To be part of the extensive one-month shooting schedule, actress Jacqueliene Fernandez will fly to the UK tomorrow.

After witnessing the madness created in Housefull, followed by the next four installments, Housefull 5 is ready to go on floors in London in September 2024. According to a source, “The production for Housefull 5 is going to be underway soon, and Jacqueliene is leaving for London on the night of September 11 for an extensive 1-month shooting schedule.” The actress has been an asset to the Houseful franchise and is roped in again to showcase her vibrant performance and comical timing in the highly anticipated entertainer.

Sajid Nadiadwala and his director, Tarun Mansukhani will be shooting the film across locations to ensure the film features diverse and picturesque locations. Along with Jacqueliene Fernandez, Housefull 5 also includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bobby Deol reprising their roles from the previous films. Earlier this year, a source close to the development told us that the two senior stars will be joined by a big ensemble, and the casting is currently underway.

It was also revealed that Sajid Nadiadwala has blocked a lavish cruise for the upcoming comedy film. “The entire Housefull 5 gang will board a cruise sometime in September and shoot for key portions of the film over a 45-day schedule in the waters. This is the most exciting part of the film, as the franchise leaps by introducing the audience to a completely new world in the comic space. The entire confusion of this comic caper unfolds on a cruise and producer Sajid Nadiadwala has blocked a lavish cruise for this mad-cap entertainer. Imagine the gang under the safe roof with no way to escape,” the source added. Reports suggest that Housefull 5 will hit the big screen on June 6, 2025.

