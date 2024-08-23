Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez to collaborate for 7th time in comic caper? REPORT

Sajid Nadiadwala's production, Housefull, is one of the most entertaining franchises in recent times. The makers are now bringing the fifth installment of the franchise, Housefull 5 which will be headlined by Akshay Kumar. According to the latest development of Housefull 5, Akshay has found his heroine in Jacqueline Fernandez as the actress is returning to the series. She is reuniting with Akshay after Housefull 3. Apart from the Housefull series, they have also worked in movies like Bachchan Pandey, Brothers, and Ram Setu.

If the new report by Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, Jacqueline Fernandez has been locked by the producer Sajid Nadiadwala as one of the female leads in Housefull 5.

A source stated that Jacqueline is excited to return to the Housefull franchise. The actress likes working in the comic space and is elated to continue her collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and the Housefull franchise, the source added.

Apart from Jacqueline, three other top actresses are likely to come on board in Housefull 5. Producer Sajid is in talks with them. The makers will soon announce this development of the upcoming film.

As per an earlier exclusive report of Pinkvilla, Housefull 5 will go on floors from August in the United Kingdom, a source close to the development stated. Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, the regulars of the Housefull franchise since its first installment, will be joined by an ensemble star cast. The casting of Housefull 5 is currently in the process.

Also, the star cast of Housefull 5 will shoot on a lavish cruise in September this year. It will be a 45-day long shoot schedule in the waters.

Jacqueline Fernandez was featured in Dhanno, the song from Housefull, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, and Deepika Padukone. She was then cast in Housefull 2 as a lead opposite Akshay Kumar. The 2010 movie also starred John Abraham, Asin, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade, Zareen Khan, and Shazahn Padamsee. Jacqueline also worked in Housefull 3.

Housefull 5, which was earlier scheduled to be released on Diwali this year, will hit the screens on June 6, 2025. The film will also feature Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Dutt. It is being directed by Tarun Mansukhani of Dostana fame.

