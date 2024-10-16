Housefull 5: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa give glimpse of ‘last few days’ of shooting for film in BTS video and we adore their girl bond

Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar are keeping the Housefull magic alive with the much-awaited Housefull 5. As the next chapter in the beloved franchise unfolds, the excitement is reaching a fever pitch, with filming in full gear. Adding to the buzz, Sonam Bajwa recently shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the set, where she, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nargis Fakhri were seen enjoying some fun moments. The video radiates beauty and laughter, capturing the lively spirit of the movie in the making.

Taking to Instagram today (October 16), Sonam Bajwa shared a delightful video showcasing her fun-filled moments with Housefull 5 co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri. Their playful antics beautifully illustrate that friendships are truly the best! Whether it’s reveling in the lovely weather, dancing joyfully in the park, or taking their dogs for a stroll, the trio captures picture-perfect memories.

From dancing in the rain on the streets to soaking in the sunrise together, they are setting some serious friendship goals, and we can’t help but admire their infectious camaraderie! In her post, Sonam captioned the video, “What the last few days looked like for me and these two beautiful girls have my whole (heart emoticon).”

The moment she shared it, Jacqueline flooded the comments with flower emojis, while Nargis chimed in with, “Very sweet video.” Fans quickly joined in to celebrate the trio’s vibrant bond, and we couldn’t agree more with their enthusiasm!

Advertisement

Earlier, the official Instagram account of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the producers behind Housefull 5, recently shared an exciting photo featuring the entire ensemble cast.

The snapshot includes stars like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Dino Morea, Shreyas Talpade, Nikitin Dheer, Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, Ranjeet, and Akashdeep Sabir, all beaming as they posed together aboard a cruise.

Director Tarun Mansukhani took center stage in the image, radiating joy alongside the cast. The post's caption teased, “The team of #Housefull5 cruising their way to y’all. Get ready for the biggest wave full of laughter, madness and entertainment! Coming in cinemas near you on 6th June 2025.”

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is slated to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.

ALSO READ: Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa and more pose during cruise shoot; see FIRST PIC of full star cast