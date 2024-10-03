Jacqueline Fernandez's lover Sukesh Chandrashekhar announces 10 Thars and 100 iPhone 16 Pro giveaways to promote her music video Stormrider: 'Baby girl, wow...'

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently in prison owing to a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, has penned a letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez. In this message, he affectionately referred to her as his 'real warrior princess' and announced exciting prizes to boost the popularity of her music video Stormrider. He wrote, “Baby Girl WoW, Just WoW, I Watched StormRider Have no words.” He also disclosed that he purchased a Boeing Corporate Jet with a ‘killer interior’ dedicating it to her.

In his recent letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrashekhar praised her new track, Stormrider, and announced an exciting contest for fans. He encouraged supporters to like and comment on the official YouTube video to enter, with winners set to be revealed on Diwali 2024. He expressed his admiration, calling her a 'real warrior princess' and marveling at her beauty and talent showcased in the song. Sukesh also shared his enthusiasm for the trailer of Kill Em All-2, warning Hollywood's stunning women that the true queen is on the rise.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has announced an exciting giveaway for fans, especially those of Jacqueline Fernandez, to celebrate her music video Stormrider. He revealed that he would be rewarding 100 lucky supporters with incredible prizes, including 10 Mahindra Thar Roxx SUVs and 100 iPhone 16 Pros. He wrote, "I am offering the lucky 100, supporting Stormrider, song, 10 Mahindra Thar Roxx and 100 IPhone 16 Pro.”

In his message, he emphasized the importance of this contest, recalling the previous success of the Yimmy Yimmy song, which garnered significant love and resulted in 100 winners receiving iPhone 15 Pros. This time, he encouraged fans to elevate Stormrider to an even bigger hit.

To participate, fans need to watch the video on Jacqueline's official YouTube channel, subscribe, and leave a like and comment using their official email or YouTube ID. The draw for winners will take place on Diwali Day 2024, to make Stormrider cross 100 million views by November 2024.

The top 10 winners will receive a brand new Mahindra Thar Roxx along with an iPhone 16 Pro Max, while the next 90 winners will each get an iPhone 16 Pro. Sukesh also reassured participants that all taxes and registration fees for the Thar Roxx winners would be covered. He urged everyone to start participating now to help make Stormrider a monumental success!

Sukesh has also shared news about a recent purchase aimed at elevating Jacqueline Fernandez's travel experiences—a Boeing Corporate Jet. He expressed his excitement, saying that it was another item checked off his bucket list. He added, "Baby B=bought the Boeing Corporate Jet a week ago, with killer Interior. Now Baby you can fly to LA nonstop, feeling Being at home while flying whenever you need, instead of flying Commercial." He emphasized his dedication to making her feel special, stating that no one in the world could love her as he does, and added, "I also know no one can love me as you."

Previously, Jacqueline Fernandez sought protection from harassment by Sukesh Chandrashekhar through a Delhi court. She also filed a petition with the Delhi High Court to dismiss the case against her, asserting that she was an innocent victim caught in Sukesh's calculated scheme. The Delhi Police have charged Sukesh with defrauding Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, out of Rs 200 crore.

The allegations include false promises of securing bail for Singh's jailed husband, and Jacqueline has been implicated in the alleged laundering of the funds acquired through this scam.

