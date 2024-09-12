Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar are continuing with the legacy of their Housefull Franchise with Housefull 5. Bringing in a unique twist to the theme of this comic caper, the fifth Housefull film is set in a cruise, with all the mysterious, quirky, and crooked characters under one house. Time and again, the makers have promised this to be the biggest Housefull film and producer Sajid Nadiadwala has brought together a mega-ensemble cast for this hilarious comic entertainer. While the male characters of Housefull 5 includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, and Dinoo Morea among others, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the film will feature 5 female leads.

According to sources close to the development, Housefull 5 will feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, and Soundarya Sharma. “It’s a cruise full of characters, and every character is a part of the film for a reason. Sajid Nadiadwala has been very sure to get the casting right and the gang of Housefull 5 is now locked. It’s the biggest ensemble set up pulled up ever by a producer and the team is excited to embark on a fun ride,” revealed a source.

The source further added that Housefull 5 goes on the floors on September 15 in London for a 45-day marathon schedule. “They will be shooting some sequences in London first, and then board the cruise where the entire house will come down with confusion and laughter. Apart from the aforementioned key actors, the film has many more in supporting roles, which speaks volumes about the kind of madness the makers are looking to create on the screen,” the source added.

Advertisement

The team will get back to Mumbai for another schedule later in the year. “Housefull 5 is on track for a June 6, 2025 release as announced a year back. Sajid is clear to bring his film during the Bakri Eid 2025 weekend”. Housefull 5 will bring back Akshay Kumar in a comic avatar, and much like the previous films, this one too will have a trait to his character, which will stand out. “Wait for it, the trait is as hilarious as Sandy and Sundi,” the source concluded.

Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and releases in 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more news

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan get the OG team of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani back for Bhooth Bangla