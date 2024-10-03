Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa and more pose during cruise shoot; see FIRST PIC of full star cast

Housefull 5, the next installment in the popular franchise, is one of the most anticipated movies. The shooting has been going on in full swing with the team on board a cruise. Now, the first picture of the full star cast has dropped, in which Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, and more are seen posing together.

Today, October 3, 2024, the official Instagram handle of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the producers of Housefull 5, shared a picture of the entire ensemble cast. The photo showcased Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Dino Morea, Shreyas Talpade, Nikitin Dheer, Johny Lever, Chunky Panday, Ranjeet, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Director Tarun Mansukhani was also seen in the center of the picture. The cast was all smiles as they posed together on the cruise.

The caption of the Instagram post read, “The team of #Housefull5 cruising their way to y’all. Get ready for the biggest wave full of laughter, madness and entertainment! Coming in cinemas near you on 6th June 2025.”

Pinkvilla has been bringing exclusive updates regularly about the comic entertainer Housefull 5. Recently, we reported that the team continued to shoot for the film despite facing rough conditions at the sea. According to a source close to the development, the cruise is somewhere in the middle of Spain and France. Some crew members and even actors fell sick due to high winds. However, Akshay Kumar ensured that the environment remained right on the cruise.

The current shooting schedule, which began in September 2024, is supposed to last for 45 days. A source also exclusively gave us details about what can be expected from Akshay’s comic avatar. His character will have a standout trait, much like the previous films in the franchise. The source said, “Wait for it, the trait is as hilarious as Sandy and Sundi.”

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is set to arrive in cinemas on June 6, 2025.

