Hrithik Roshan hid his identity from Dabboo Ratnani during 1st portfolio shoot for THIS reason

Hrithik Roshan is undeniably a superstar. Whenever he graces the silver screen and shows off his perfectly sculpted physique, fans go crazy. Everyone is eagerly anticipating his upcoming movie Fighter, which features Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and other talented actors in important roles. In a recent interview, renowned celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared fascinating details about Hrithik's very first photoshoot.

Dabboo Ratnani recalls shooting with Hrithik Roshan even before his debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Dabboo Ratnani in an interview with Siddharth Kannan recalled that he had got a call from Hrithik Roshan much before his debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The Fighter star did not mention that he was Rakesh Roshan’s son but requested to meet for a portfolio. The photographer added that at that time he did not have a studio so he called the actor to his home and told him to bring the clothes that he would be wearing for his shoot. Hrithik arrived with a bag full of clothes, out of which the photographer chose the ones he liked.

Dabboo Ratnani further added that he borrowed some jackets for Hrithik from his friend and took them for this shoot. “I helped him to get the clothes because he didn’t have everything ready and wanted to do the shoot quickly. He reminded me that I was his school senior, I remembered him then. He asked if he could pay me two-three days after the shoot, I agreed and said no stress,” quipped the photographer. He further added that they were planning to do an outdoor shoot but that day it started to rain heavily. When the photographer asked to postpone the shoot, Hrithik insisted on doing it that day itself.

Dabboo’s studio in a rented place was under renovation with some leakage but Hrithik wanted to do it there only. “I was feeling bad taking him to this shoddy building with leaking roofs! Water was dripping where we were shooting, he was changing behind the backdrop,” he said.

Hrithik Roshan did not tell that he was Rakesh Roshan’s son

Daboo also revealed in the same interview that he already knew in the first five frames, Hrithik was a star. “I didn’t even know he was Rakesh Roshan’s son. He didn’t tell me, he told me his name was Hrithik and that’s it. The way he was posing! The confidence, and expression he was giving for the first portfolio of his life, I was blown away! When I told him he was too good he was very happy!” When the shoot was over, Dabboo informed Hrithik that he usually takes two days to process the images but the actor was impatient. Dabboo recalled how Hrithik needed those images “urgently”.

On calling the photo lab, Dabboo was informed that the earliest they could give the pictures was the next day. So on that day, the Fighter star along with the photographer went to the lab to get the pictures. The photographer recalled getting a call from Rakesh Roshan appreciating the pictures and it was then that he realized Hrithik was his son. The actor revealed that he did not disclose his identity because he did not want to create any pressure on the photographer. “I told him because we were in the same school and I know your dad, I won’t charge you the full amount, so pay only 50 percent. For two weeks he forgot to send the money, then I asked my assistant to call him because I had to pay my staff. The same night, he sent me the full amount, not the discounted amount,” he added.

