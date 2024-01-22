Fighter star Hrithik Roshan takes selfie with co-actors Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi during film promotion

Fighter is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. With an ensemble cast of actors like Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, the action movie is nearing its release date. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the team is busy promoting the movie. Recently, Hrithik met with his die-hard fans and clicked a selfie with them featuring his other co-stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Hrithik Roshan takes a selfie with his Fighter co-actors Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi

A while ago, Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover took to Instagram and posted a picture featuring his Fighter co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Oberoi. In the selfie clicked by Hrithik, we can see the trio standing on a stage on a huge ground dotted with many enthusiastic fans. Sharing the photo, Karan wrote, “Thank you DAV for an acre full of love!!! Immense Gratitude! 4 days to go!”

Check out his post:

Netizens react to Hrithik Roshan’s selfie with Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi

Within minutes of him sharing the photo, several fans took to the comments section and expressed their admiration for Karan and the team. One user wrote, “You deserve all the love and more. We love you K,” while another wrote, “Yaaaarrr tum kya hooo yaaarr.. I mean can't stop loving you!” A third commented, “Caption be like: Isse bhetar Sunday kahi nahi hoga!.” Another one opined, “My heart is so full of emotions right now. So much love.”

About Fighter

The upcoming action film is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor as leads while Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney and Ashutosh Rana will be seen in supporting roles. It’s reportedly the first feature film of the planned aerial action franchise. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on January 25, 2024, coinciding with Republic Day. As reported earlier, the advance bookings of the movie opened up on Saturday morning and is making good business from its pre-sales. As of Sunday, at 11 am, Fighter sold 24,000 tickets in the top three national chains.

