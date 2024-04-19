War 2: Hrithik Roshan meets 'great fan' Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet, Consul General of France in Mumbai; see PICS

Hrithik Roshan dazzled audiences earlier this year with his performance and jaw-dropping action in the movie Fighter. The actor is now immersed in the shooting for his spy universe film War 2, a sequel to 2019’s War.

Recently, Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet, the Consul General of France in Mumbai, visited Hrithik on the sets of the movie and posed for pictures with him, which have gone viral on social media. He also claimed to be a great fan of Hrithik.

Consul General of France in Mumbai meets Hrithik Roshan on sets of spy film War 2

Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet, the Consul General of France in Mumbai, took to X (Twitter) yesterday and shared a picture with Hrithik Roshan, taken on the sets of War 2. Hrithik was seen sporting a casual look in a tracksuit, and they were surrounded by set equipment in the background.

In his tweet alongside the picture, Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet expressed his fondness for Hrithik and revealed that it was his second time visiting the actor’s sets. He wrote, “I am a great fan of @iHrithik! Twice the pleasure to witness firsthand his dedication & talent, the first time being on the sets of Vikram Vedha. I thank him for his hospitality & wish him luck for the new project. Both (France) & (India) share a passion for #cinema #HrithikRoshan.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Have a look!

Advertisement

Another picture from the visit was shared on Instagram by Rraj Anand, who was also present on the sets. In the photo, Hrithik, Jean-Marc Séré-Charlet, and others were accompanied by some kids from France.

The caption of the post read, “Always a pleasure to meet @hrithikroshan on the sets of his new movies. Looking forward to War 2 directed by @ayan_mukerji The Consul General of France @franceinbombay visited the set. We have some very young friends from France who enjoyed the experience too.”

Check it out here!

More about Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer War 2

War 2 will mark the sixth film in the spy universe created by YRF. The earlier films include Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The post-credit sequence of last year’s Diwali release, Tiger 3, offered a glimpse of Hrithik’s return as Kabir in War 2. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 15, 2025, a day prior to India’s Independence Day.

Earlier, a source exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla, “Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have meticulously worked on the script of War 2 to differentiate it from all that has been done in the YRF Spy Universe till date. War 2 will be an action spectacle like never before, and as suggested by the post-credit sequence of Kabir, this one will be a little darker and gritty.”

Hrithik is currently shooting with Junior NTR, who is reported to play an Indian agent in the film. A source disclosed to Pinkvilla the future plans for Jr. NTR’s character, saying, “NTR’s character trajectory is not just restricted to War 2, but there will be spin-offs and cameo integrations in the upcoming films. It’s a long-term deal, and the idea is to introduce NTR with a Hindi film in the best possible way.”

Actress Kiara Advani is also said to be part of the action-packed film.

ALSO READ: Fighter OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer action drama