Hrithik Roshan reacts to criticism of Fighter; calls director Siddharth Anand a ‘headstrong filmmaker’

Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, released in theatres a few days ago, and has been performing well at the box office. Recently, in a conversation with a film critic, Hrithik gracefully addressed the criticism over the film’s writing, dialogues, and high-decibel tonality.

Hrithik Roshan addresses criticism of Fighter

In a conversation with Film Companion, the film critic shared her opinion about what didn’t work for her in Fighter. When pointed out that the writing of Fighter wasn’t as effortless, fun and playful as WAR, and how the tonality was ‘high-decibel’, Hrithik Roshan replied, “Well, I would like to believe that my fans and my audience who come to watch my films are a bit more evolved. And they would not need lines like this. So that's a weight that I bear because as an actor, I don’t cross any lines.”

He further added, “At the same time, I admire that Sid is a very very headstrong filmmaker. It's his conviction. And sometimes you see somebody that convinced and it kind of breaks your heart to power down and say no. Which I don't do. But of course, I also bear the weight of that. Because finally, it's my face.” However, he added that he is extremely happy that the film landed as entertainment and nothing more than that. “I'm really really relieved about that. Having said that, I still bear the weight,” said Hrithik.

Hrithik Roshan on choosing films

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Hrithik Roshan was asked whether he believes that stars should choose films as stars, and not as an actor. Responding to this, the actor said that it’s great to choose films as stars if one’s mission is ‘stardom’, and ‘running that business’. He added that there’s nothing wrong with catering to what people like, and altering your demeanor according to what people like to watch. However, he doesn’t personally enjoy it.

Advertisement

“I don’t enjoy that. I feel suffocated. I think it just comes down to why you're doing what you're doing. Why are you doing movies? What are you getting out of it? Is it for money? Then go ahead. There are no rules, and no judgment. You're earning the bread for yourself and your family. You go out and do what it takes, I respect and admire that,” said Hrithik. He added once that need is satisfied, one has to know what kind of life one wants to live, and what's the cost of living that life.

Hrithik said that he has always had a desire to find depth in whatever he is doing. He said that through his projects, he is constantly trying to see if the actor in him can be satisfied.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in War 2, the next film in the YRF Spy Universe. The movie will also star RRR actor Jr NTR, and will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Meanwhile, he also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline. Sharing an update about the same, Hrithik told Pinkvilla that while it is a difficult film, things are falling into place for the movie. However, he said that movie lovers will have to wait a little longer as there's a 'long way to go still'.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan shares update on Krrish 4; 'It's a difficult film, but things are in place'