Hrithik Roshan’s filmography boasts of many hit movies. This also included the superhero film series Krrish. While in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the man of the hour spoke about the fourth installment of the franchise, Krrish 4.

Hrithik Roshan spills the beans about Krrish 4

The film series Krrish made Hrithik Roshan the most sought-after Indian superhero, loved by adults and kids in equal measure. Since cinephiles showered immense love on one of the highest-grossing films of his career, they want to see him again in the fourth film of the franchise. During an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor was questioned if he had any updates on Krrish 4.

One of the most frequently asked questions of Hrithik’s life right now is when he will be coming up with the next part of his superhero film. Opening up about it, the actor revealed that things are eventually falling into place for the movie. However, movie lovers will still have to wait a little longer before it comes to fruition.

Sharing more about the movie, the Super 30 star told us, “I think you’ll have to wait longer. Too early to speak about Krrish 4. You know everything that I have to say. The work is on. It is something that is obviously a difficult film, and you gotta see the business side of it, the economics of it, and then, of course, the depth and the script. So, things are falling into place. I am smiling, I am happy, but long way to go still.”

Watch the full interview below:

Hrithik Roshan spoke about prepping for Fighter

During the same chat, Hrithik spoke about Fighter and revealed cutting out on his social media and not meeting his friends for nearly a year to prepare for his role in it.

He informed, "While I was doing Fighter, it was a struggle because I had to go through three transformations. So, it just cut out my entire social life. I didn't meet my friends for a year. I was sleeping at 9 pm every day. So, I was like, 'Hey, you know, I can't go on like this.' This is not quality life. This is important to do if you are trying to find the place. I found a place for myself and I need to now be engaged and aspire to live good days. That's what we should all finally end up aspiring."

About Hrithik Roshan's recently released movie Fighter

Currently, the actor is riding on the box office success of his patriotic film Fighter, which made its theatrical release on January 25 this year. Within just three days of its release, the movie was able to make its place in the Rs 100 crore club and was reportedly the number one film at the worldwide box office for the weekend that ended on January 28.

Led by Hrithik, along with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, the aerial action movie is directed by Siddharth Anand. Apart from the impressive star cast, it also features Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Rishabh Sawhney, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, Geeta Agrawal, Talat Aziz, Sharib Hashmi and many other talented artists.

Hrithik Roshan's work front

We last saw the actor on the silver screen with the action thriller film Vikram Vedha in 2022. He started 2024 with a bang and delivered the first box office hit of the year till now. Amid the love showered on him for Fighter, he is also filming for his next movie titled War 2.

As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, the movie will also see NTR Jr. along with Hrithik Roshan in the YRF Spy Universe Film. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, it will also feature Kiara Advani in a key role. Reportedly, the movie will be released theatrically on August 14, 2025.

