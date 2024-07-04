Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad posing with entire Roshan parivaar in this UNSEEN pic is giving major Hum Saath Saath Hai vibes

It is not a hidden fact now that Hrithik Roshan is dating Saba Azad. The lovebirds have been going strong and there is no stopping them. We have seen The Rocket Boys actress bond with the Roshan family on several occasions. Their pictures together that have surfaced on the internet have captured our hearts, and today we have our hands on yet another family photo shared by the War actor’s cousin, Pashmina Roshan.

Pashmina Roshan shares a picture of Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan with the entire Roshan family

Pashmina Roshan held an AMA session on her Instagram handle. The actress, who just made her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, tried to answer as many fan questions as she could. During this session, one of her fans asked her to post a picture with her family. She instantly dropped an unseen picture of the entire family, featuring Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan.

In the picture, we can see the entire Roshan parivaar, including Rakesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan, Sunaina Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, Hrithik and Sussanne’s boys, and others. Saba looked stunning in a peach-colored saree as she sat on her knees beside her boyfriend’s father. Indeed, this makes for a happy bunch.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others. The film minted decent numbers at the box office. Now he is all geared up for the second installment of War. This time we will see him locking horns with South sensation Jr NTR. The film, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, is already on the floors. We bet fans cannot wait to see him in this avatar.

Pashmina Roshan’s work front

Talking about Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan, she just made her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. The film also starred Naila Grrewal, Rohit Saraf, and Jibraan Khan. Although the film did not break any box office records, it went on to mint decent numbers and has made sure that the newcomers make their mark in the industry and everyone’s hearts.

