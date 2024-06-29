Pashmina Roshan talks about family sleepovers with Hrithik and Saba Azad; 'We put gaddas in hall and tell each other our secrets'

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan made her Bollywood debut recently with Ishq Vishk Rebound and made an impression with her performance. The young actress recently opened up about her bond with HR and shared they are very close to each other.

Pashmina also shared that she tells everything to Hrithik while talking about having a family group with him and Saba Azad where each one of them is obsessed with the other.

Pashmina Roshan's bond with Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Pashmina Roshan talked about sharing a close bond with Hrithik Roshan. "He is my Duggu Bhaiya," she said. The young actress then talked about a family group called the Real Deal which she's a part of along with Hrithik, Saba Azad, and other young members of the family.

Pashmina spilled beans about having family sleepovers together and shared that each member of the group is so obsessed with each other that whenever they are on holiday, no one wants to sleep in their room. "We put gaddas (mattresses) in the hall and tell each other our secrets. I can't not tell him anything. I am pretty sure, he keeps his secrets for me," she said.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad supported Ishq Vishk Rebound

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad left no stone unturned to create buzz around Pashmina's debut film. Before the film's release, they shared the trailer and songs of the film on social media expressing their excitement for the film. Hrithik also went on to call the music of the film 'superhit' and compared it with that of his debut film Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai.

Advertisement

Interestingly, KNPH's music was composed by the father of Pashmina, Rajesh Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan's work front

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter which has been the biggest grossing Bollywood film of 2024 so far. Also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor among others, it was released on January 25, 2024. He is now working on War 2 which is an upcoming part of YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will have him in the lead alongside Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR. The film is slated to release on Aug 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: Ishq Vishk Rebound actor Rohit Saraf says Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan inspired entire generation to learn dancing; reveals he was 7 when original movie released