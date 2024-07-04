Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal says 'Jeevan Safal' as Hrithik Roshan approves his Tauba Tauba performance

Tauba Tauba, the first song of Karan Johar's production venture, Bad Newz, was recently released on the Internet. Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, who were featured in the track, set the stage on fire while performing their foot-tapping dance number.

Meanwhile, Tauba Tauba recently caught the attention of Hrithik Roshan, the superstar known for his mastery of contemporary dance. Vicky's latest Instagram post says it all.

Vicky Kaushal feels overwhelmed by Hrithik's reaction

On Wednesday (July 3), Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share Hrithik Roshan's reaction to the song, Tauba Tauba. In his Instagram story, Vicky posted the screenshot of Hrithik's comment and wrote, "And good night to me...Jeevan= Safal."

The Bad Newz actor also dropped a red heart emojis.

"Well done man, love the style," reads the comment of the Fighter actor.

Check out the screenshot of Vicky's Instagram story here:

"You have smashed it", says Janhvi Kapoor

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor also reacted to Vicky Kaushal's performance in Tauba Tauba. Janhvi dropped a comment on Vicky's post that reads, "You have killed it, smashed it, murdered it."

Here's the original post in the discussion

Earlier on Wednesday, Vicky Kaushal posted the video of the song on his Instagram handle after the track was released on YouTube. "Punjabi gaana… aur main dance na karu?! Let’s go #TaubaTauba SONG OUT NOW!" his caption reads.

Advertisement

Take a look at his post here:

Tauba Tauba is crooned by Punjabi singer, Karan Aujla.

Before this, Vicky Kaushal had shared a sneak peek of the song, Tauba Tauba, with Karan Aujla on Instagram. In the clip, both Vicky and Karan can be seen grooving to the track.

Vicky's wife, actress Katrina Kaif reacted to the post. Katrina dropped an awestruck emoji in the comment section back then.

All about Bad Newz

Bad Newz stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk in the leading roles. Neha Dhupia, who is also featured in the movie, will play a pivotal role in it. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is scheduled to be released on July 19.

Bad Newz is produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

ALSO READ: Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba OUT: Vicky Kaushal sets stage ablaze with his moves in Karan Aujla’s track; Triptii Dimri adds her charm