PIC: Hrithik Roshan enjoys pottery class with girlfriend Saba Azad amid War 2 shoot

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make for one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood, charming their fans whenever they make an appearance together. Hrithik, who was last seen in the film Fighter earlier this year, has been engrossed in the shooting for his next project, War 2.

Amidst his busy schedule, Hrithik took out some quality time to spend with his girlfriend, Saba, as they participated in a pottery class. A cute picture of them has now surfaced on the internet.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad pose for selfie during their pottery class

Recently, the Instagram account of a pottery class based in Mumbai shared a photograph of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad participating in a workshop. In the selfie, Hrithik posed with a quirky expression, pointing to a dash of clay on his cheek. Saba leaned on his shoulder and flashed a huge smile for the camera.

They were dressed in casual white attire with a showcase of multiple clay pots in the background.

Hrithik and Saba often indulge in social media banter, much to the delight of their fans. They express their affection and love while also showcasing their support and setting major relationship goals. On Hrithik's 50th birthday in January 2024, Saba crafted a special post, writing, "50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you've had, here's to choosing love everyday the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light."

About Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2

War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film War and the next installment in the spy universe created by Aditya Chopra. Hrithik is set to reprise his role as agent Kabir. Jr. NTR, who plays a pivotal role in the film, is currently present on the sets in Mumbai. Kiara Advani is also reported to be part of this venture, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Earlier, a source exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla, “War 2 will be an action spectacle like never before, and as suggested by the post-credit sequence of Kabir in Tiger 3, this one will be a little darker and gritty.”

War 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025.

