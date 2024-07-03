Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh step out to watch Kalki 2898 AD; sport casual look for movie date

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will welcome their first child in September this year. The soon-to-be parents are often spotted together in public for various outings these days.

As Deepika's much-anticipated film, Kalki 2898 AD, has been finally released in theatres, the power couple stepped out to watch the film together.

Ranveer Singh flaunts his all-black look on a movie date

In a video posted on Instagram, dad-to-be Ranveer Singh can be seen coming out of a car in an all-black outfit. Ranveer looks suave as he walks in style. The actor also waves at the paparazzi.

The 83 actor also sported long hair and a heavy beard. He completed his outfit with black sunglasses and a cap.

Watch the clip here:

Deepika Padukone looks chic in her casual look for the movie date

In another video on Instagram, mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone can be seen walking in style as she comes out of the car. Deepika looks gorgeous in her casual look as she flaunts her baby bump.

She opted for a loose white tee and blue jeans and paired her outfit with a black coat. The actress also wore spectacles to complete her movie date look.

Deepika entered the movie theatre while waving at the paparazzi.

Advertisement

Take a look at her video here:

Ranveer's mom Anju Bhavnani, and sister, Ritika Bhavnani also accompanied the couple.

Earlier, famous badminton player PV Sindhu praised Deepika Padukone's performance in Kalki 2898 AD. Sharing the scene of Deepika from the film on her Instagram story, Sindhu wrote, "Just wow" in the caption.

All about Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is the epic science fiction film released on June 27, 2024. Inspired by the Hindu scriptures, the Telugu language film stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani play crucial roles in the movie.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world of the year 2898 AD, it is the first installment of the Kalki Cinematic Universe.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced their pregnancy in February this year. The couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD: Varun Dhawan reviews Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' film; calls it 'magic and madness'