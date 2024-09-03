IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Vijay Varma accidentally steps on Pooja Gor’s saree at press conference; don't miss his adorable apology

The limited series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack premiered on August 29, 2024. Vijay Varma is playing the role of Captain Devi Sharan in this show based on true events. He is joined by an ensemble cast, which includes actress Pooja Gor. During the recent press conference of the series, the duo shared a lighthearted moment. Vijay accidentally stepped on Pooja’s saree and gave her an adorable apology.

Today, September 3, 2024, videos from the press conference of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack surfaced on the internet. In one video, Vijay Varma was seen posing for pictures, and he accidentally put his foot on Pooja Gor’s saree, who was passing behind him. As the actress made him aware, he immediately stepped away and folded his hands in apology. They also shared a laugh together.

In the comments section, fans appreciated Vijay for his gesture. One person said, “He is so humble, look at his gesture to this lady,” while another wrote, “He's soo genuine.” A user stated, “I found it cute moment.” Many others who were amused by the moment left laughing emojis.

Alongside Vijay Varma and Pooja Gor, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack also features Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Amrita Puri, and more. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the series is currently available to stream on Netflix.

After the series' release, Vijay Varma penned a heartfelt note of gratitude for his director, Anubhav Sinha, and the real Captain Devi Sharan on Instagram. He said, “Thank you, @anubhavsinhaa, sir, for being the best captain of the ship (director) and for giving me the opportunity to play Captain Devi Sharan. Both the captains have called and given me a lot of love for the portrayal.”

Vijay also acknowledged the love from the audience and his colleagues in the film industry. He stated, “so has the audience, peers and friends. Blessed and how! ‘Apne kaam se jab pyaar ho na.. toh kaam nahi dikhta, zimmedari dikhti hai (When you love your work, it doesn't look like work, it looks like responsibility).’”

