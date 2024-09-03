Deepika Padukone’s XXX: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel sends good wishes on her maternity photoshoot with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh broke the internet recently when they dropped pictures from their stunning maternity photoshoot. The couple, who are set to become parents very soon, received a lot of love from the entertainment industry. Vin Diesel, Deepika’s co-star from the film XXX: Return of Xander Cage, also sent good wishes to the duo.

After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared dreamy pictures on September 2, 2024, fans and celebrities flooded the comments section of the post. Vin Diesel reacted with a folded hands emoji, signifying good wishes and prayers for the parents-to-be.

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel shared the screen in the 2017 action thriller XXX: Return of Xander Cage. It marked Deepika’s debut in Hollywood, and she portrayed the character of Serena Unger. The film is directed by DJ Caruso and also stars Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, and others.

Have a look at Vin Diesel’s reaction!

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra showed her love on Deepika and Ranveer’s maternity shoot with a red heart and fire emoji, while Katrina Kaif used two pink hearts emoji. Preity Zinta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Anisha Padukone, Malaika Arora, and many more were all hearts. Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and others liked the post to convey their wishes.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s happiness was infectious in the photoshoot. The actress was a vision as she flaunted her baby bump in stylish outfits. Have a look here!

Earlier this year, the power couple announced that they were expecting their first child. They also revealed the due date as September 2024.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is set to star in the movie Singham Again, the next installment in the popular Cop Universe. She is playing the role of Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham. The film features a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, with Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar in cameo appearances.

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is gearing up to release in theaters on the festive occasion of Diwali.

ALSO READ: The Buckingham Murders Trailer Launch: Does Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character Jas have ‘Bathinda wali Sikhni’ Geet's traits from Jab We Met?