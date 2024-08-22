Tamannaah Bhatia praises beau Vijay Varma starrer Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’s trailer; calls it ‘promising’

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been dating each other for quite some time. They win the hearts of fans during their public appearances and never fail to showcase their support for each other’s work on social media. Tamannaah has now praised the trailer of her beau’s upcoming Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and called it ‘promising.’

Today, August 22, 2024, Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram Stories and shared the recently released trailer of the series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. She wrote, “This is really going to redefine how people view OTT in India!! The trailer looks very promising!” Tamannaah tagged director Anubhav Sinha, her boyfriend Vijay Varma, and actress Patralekhaa, leaving a heart emoji for them.

She added, “Kudos to the whole team!” and mentioned the cast & crew, including, Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Pankaj Kapur, Pooja Gor, Amrita Puri, and others.

Reacting to the actress’s story, Vijay extended his gratitude by saying, “Thank you (red hearts and crossed fingers emojis).”

Have a look at their stories!

Earlier, Vijay Varma penned a heartfelt note about his dream to work with iconic actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur becoming a reality. He said, “A boy from Hyderabad had a dream.. a big dream.. and it looked so distant that he wouldn’t even dare imagine it to be reality one day. The boy is me.. now a full grown man.. and the dream was to work with cinema gods Mr. Naseeruddin Shah and Mr. Pankaj Kapur. Now I have a freakin poster with these legends!”

Advertisement

Expressing his thanks to Anubhav Sinha, Vijay wrote, “Thank you @anubhavsinhaa sir for making this happen.. And for bringing the best talents in the county to tell this gripping tale.”

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is based on true events and showcases the “7 days of terror that the country will never forget.” This limited series is scheduled to hit Netflix on August 29, 2024.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia’s recent appearance was in the horror comedy Stree 2, in which she played the role of Shama. She was also seen in John Abraham and Sharvari’s action movie Vedaa.

ALSO READ: Stree 2's Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana give major update on film's 3rd installment: 'Some parts of the script...'