Ikkis director Sriram Raghavan REVEALS why Agastya Nanda replaced Varun Dhawan in war drama

Sriram Raghavan has many hit movies in his kitty. Recently, the Indian filmmaker made his Tamil debut with Merry Christmas which was received well by the audiences. Currently, he’s prepping to start shooting for his upcoming movie titled Ikkis. During a recent chat, the director revealed why he replaced Varun Dhawan with youngster Agastya Nanda. Read on to know more.

Sriram Raghavan opens up on replacing Varun Dhawan with Agastya Nanda for Ikkis

Sriram Raghavan and Varun Dhawan joined hands earlier for Badlapur. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported that they would collaborate for the second time with the biographical war drama Ikkis. However, in 2022 it was announced that Varun has been replaced by The Archies actor Agastya Nanda. Talking about the change, the Merry Christmas director told PTI, “Initially, it had Varun Dhawan, and then after the pandemic, we had a chat about how he won’t suit (the part).”

Opening up about the movie that is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC, he said, “It is a bigger production; there will be tank battles and all those things that happen in a war film. But it is also a human story; it’s a drama, a coming-of-age kind of a thing.”

The film also stars veteran actor Dharmendra. Sharing about his role in the film, the filmmaker said that he will be playing the character of Arun's father. This movie marks the reunion of Sriram and the senior actor after Johnny Gaddar. Elaborating on his experience, the director-producer said, “It is wonderful. We have shot a bit of the film. He is playing Arun’s father. When Arun died at the age of 21, his father was 51 years old or so, and in the year 2000, his father was in his early 80s.”

About Agastya Nanda’s work front

Agastya Nanda, who is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan recently made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. He played the role of Archibald Andrews (Archie) and shared the screen with Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

