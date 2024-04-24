Popular actor Varun Dhawan celebrates his 37th birthday today (April 24), and birthday wishes have been pouring in for him on social media. Family, friends, colleagues, and co-stars have all been showering him with love on his special day. Along with everyone, Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma also extended heartfelt wishes for Varun.

Mahira Sharma wishes Varun Dhawan:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mahira Sharma reshared Varun Dhawan's picture with his pet dog. Sharing this snap on her Instagram story, Mahira wrote, "happy birthday boy @varundvn." Thanking her for her wish, Varun reposted her Instagram story on his story and wrote, "THANK U JEE."

Here's how Varun Dhawan thanked her-

Apart from Mahira Sharma, Avneet Kaur also wished Varun Dhawan on his birthday. She shared a picture with him and penned a long note praising his generosity and hard work. Many Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and more wished Varun.

Speaking about Mahira Sharma, the actress has been all over the news lately owing to her personal life. For the uninformed, Mahira attended Arti Singh's sangeet ceremony in Versova, Mumbai. Mahira arrived in style as she was seen wearing a gorgeous yellow ethnic suit. When Mahira arrived, her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra was posing for the pictures in the media. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

However, Bigg Boss 13 ex-flames crossed paths unexpectedly and caught everyone's eye. It was seen that Mahira patiently waited as Paras was being clicked. Later, Paras walked away beside Mahira, and then she arrived to pose for the paparazzi. Both Mahira and Paras avoided eye contact at this event.

About Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's relationship:

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra started dating while locked inside Salman Khan-led controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Paras was in a relationship with Akanksha Puri before entering the show. However, he announced his break up with Akanksha on National Television. Soon, he and Mahira fell in love and started dating.

After being in a relationship for almost four years, Mahira and Paras broke up in April 2023 and unfollowed each other on Instagram. Citing the reason for their breakup, Paras shared in a podcast that he and Mahira parted ways due to compatibility issues as they were no longer happy with each other.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bigg Boss 13 ex-flames Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra come under same roof for THIS reason; Did they talk?