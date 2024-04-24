Keerthy Suresh drops a fun auto ride VIDEO with Varun Dhawan as she wishes Baby John co-star on birthday

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan turned 37 on 24th April 2024. The actor received overwhelming wishes from several fans across the country, including celebrities such as Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, and many others.

The new B-town actress Keerthy Suresh, who is making her Bollywood debut alongside Varun Dhawan in the film Baby John, wished the actor on social media. She took to Instagram to share a fun video with Varun Dhawan as the two stars could be seen taking an auto ride in Mumbai.

Varun could be heard saying, “Keep Miss Suresh safe in Mumbai”, to which Keerthy replies, “No, keep Mr. Varun Dhawan safe in Mumbai.”

Keerthy Suresh and Varun Dhawan’s fun video

More about Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh’s Baby John

Baby John is an upcoming Hindi language film starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. The film has been written and directed by Kalees and is being produced by Priya Atlee (Atlee’s wife), Jyoti Deshpande, and Murad Khetani under the A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studio production banners.

Baby John is reportedly a remake of the Tamil movie Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. The film was coincidentally written and directed by Atlee Kumar and went on to post record-breaking numbers at the box office.

Keerthy Suresh on the work front

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the film Siren, opposite Jayam Ravi. The film was received with mixed responses but Keerthy was specially lauded for her role as a police officer.

The actress will next be seen in the film Raghuthatha, produced by ace Kannada production house Hombale Films, known for films like KGF and Kantara. Raghuthatha follows the hilarious story of a rebellious woman, who fights for principles in a patriarchal society.

The film has been directed by Suman Kumar, known for his work as a writer in the super hit Indian web series Family Man. Raghuthatha also stars Devadarshini, MS Bhaskar, and Ravindra Vijay in key roles.

Apart from Raghuthatha, Keerthy Suresh will also be seen in the Tamil film Revolver Rita, directed by K. Chandru. Following this, the actress will star in the movie Kannivedi, directed by Ganesh Raj.

