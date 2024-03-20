Ikkis: Suhana Khan has a heartfelt reaction to rumored BF Agastya Nanda’s latest announcement poster

Amazon Prime Video released the list of all the news films and series on Tuesday that are set to release this year. Over 70 titles have been unveiled, which have got fans all the more excited. In a long list of line-up of releases is megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film has been highly anticipated ever since its release. Now, yet again infusing excitement amongst fans, the team dropped the new announcement poster, attracting a response from Agastya’s rumored girlfriend Suhana Khan.

Agastya Nanda's Ikkis' latest announcement poster unveiled

On Tuesday, amongst other line-up of projects is the eagerly-awaited Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis which stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. The film is bankrolled and presented by Dinesh Vijan to be released under the production banner of Maddock Films. According to the latest poster announcement, the film will be available for the audience to watch on the streaming platform after its theatrical release.

Suhana Khan's reaction to the post

Reacting to the post, rumored girlfriend of Agastya and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan reacted to the post as she liked the post. In addition to this, the loving sister Navya Naveli Nanda expressed excitement by writing, “Let’s GO! (accompanied by fire emojis)” The Archies director Zoya Akhtar dropped hug emojis, the proud mother Shweta Bachchan dropped a salute emoji, and wrote, “Love You”.

For the unversed, Ikkis is based on the life of the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra, Arun Khetarpal. The film will also feature the powerhouses of talented actors Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. Dharmendra will be playing the part of Arun Khetarpal’s father, M L Khetarpal, with Agastya as the leading man.

Agastya Nanda on working with Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat

In an interview with Film Companion earlier this year, Agastya expressed his gratitude for the experience and learning he had from his first film. Nonetheless, he also admitted being nervous about working with acting maestros like Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. “They are such seniors especially when you’re opposite Dharam ji, and you’re interacting with him, it is such a surreal moment, but I hope to learn a lot. They are such great actors and great people. They welcomed me so warmly,” he had said.

Agastya Nanda made his acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies which also introduced Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, and others to the industry.

