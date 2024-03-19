Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Disha Patani doing THIS to Arjun Kapoor's beard is every girl ever; WATCH

The magnificent star-studded Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards took place last evening at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The prestigious award ceremony was attended by several Bollywood celebrities where crème de la crème of the industry were honored in various categories. The splendid evening also marked the union of celebrities with their industry members. Among others sharing a sweet bond were Ek Villain Returns actor Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani. In a candid moment, the diva seemed to have been impressed by Arjun’s look.

Disha Patani gushes over Arjun Kapoor's beard

The current buzz on the internet is the magnificent evening dedicated to the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards that took place last night. Several videos and pictures from the event have been ruling the internet. Among several viral videos, one of the videos shows Ek Villain Returns stars Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani as they reunited at the gala evening.

The video features Disha sharing a warm hug with the actor and then caresses Arjun’s grown beard and seems to have complimented him, “Very soft,” leaving the actor with a smile. For the special evening, Arjun looked dapper in a black shimmery blazer suit paired with a black t-shirt. It won’t be wrong to say that the actor’s grown hair and beard for Singham Again accentuate his overall persona.

Meanwhile, Disha turned heads with her stunning pink-colored floral bralette with a pencil-fit skirt that came with a floor-touching hem. She styled her hair in a tidy braid, solidifying her reputation as an absolute game-changer.

When Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Varun Dhawan recreated Jamal Kudu's step

Arjun Kapoor carrying his infectious charm throughout the evening charmed the guests as he along with Bobby Deol set the stage on fire. During the award ceremony, Arjun and Bobby recreated the signature move—the viral and trending glass-on-head step. Adding to the fervor, Varun Dhawan and the ever-entertaining Maniesh Paul also joined them.

This impromptu dance-off turned the event into an unforgettable spectacle, ensuring that fans would be talking about it long after the lights dimmed.

During the grand Pinkvilla Star & Style Icons Awards, Disha Patani was awarded for Most Stylish Game Changer while Arjun Kapoor was coveted with honor for Fashion Forward Star. The year 2024 marked the third edition of the award functions hosted by Pinkvilla.

