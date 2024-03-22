Imtiaz Ali spills the beans about Jab We Met sequel; wants to cast THESE actors if film gets remade

Imtiaz Ali is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the entertainment industry. He has given several super hit films to date and one such is Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jab We Met. The film was released in 2007 but it still feels new no matter how many times you have watched it. During a recent interview, Imtiaz shared his thoughts on the possibility of a sequel to his super hit movie Jab We Met. He also shared the actors he wants to cast if the film gets remade.

Imtiaz Ali shares possibility of Jab We Met sequel

In a recent interview with India Today.in, Imtiaz Ali said that he has no intentions of making a sequel to Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Jab We Met.

He shared, "When the film was re-released in theaters last year, people really gave a lot of love. I was shooting in Punjab and I would hear that the audiences are dancing in cinema halls etc. For one minute I would have that feeling, I wish I was there. Now it's been 16 years, and I feel that the film is not mine, it's the audience's film and they celebrate it. I look at 'Jab We Met' like an old friend rather than my own film now."

Expressing his deep appreciation for the legacy of Jab We Met, Imtiaz further added, "I wouldn't want to make a sequel of 'Jab We Met' because I feel that it's complete in itself. I haven't thought of ever making a sequel to that film." He also said that if the film gets remade, he would like to cast Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

About Jab We Met

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met follows a wealthy but unhappy industrialist who meets a vivacious and carefree young woman on a train, and their lives abruptly change. An industrialist who is extremely wealthy yet miserable, Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), randomly takes a train. He meets Geet there, a bubbly, chatty, and carefree young woman from Bhatinda (Kareena Kapoor Khan). His life begins to take unforeseen turns as one event leads to another.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor's work front

Kareena is gearing up for the release of Crew. It also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film will be released on March 29, 2024. Meanwhile, Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-starring Kriti Sanon. He is currently shooting for Deva.

