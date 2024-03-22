Gauri Khan congratulates Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday on baby shower; poses with Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor

Ananya Panday's cousin and YouTuber Alanna Panday, along with her husband Ivor McCray, are expecting a baby boy. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai in March 2023 and now reside in the United States. After sharing a heartwarming gender reveal video, the couple arranged a baby shower event that was graced by several celebrities. Gauri Khan, who was also one of the guests, shared some inside pictures from the event.

Gauri Khan poses with Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor at Alanna Panday's baby shower event

On March 22, taking to her Instagram account, Gauri Khan dropped two inside pictures from Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday's baby shower event. In the pictures, she can be seen posing with Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor's mother, Maheep Kapoor, and others.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "High Tea …..congratulations"

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday's gender reveal video

On March 21, Alanna posted a video on Instagram showcasing herself and Ivor. In the video, they dressed in white and sat next to a gender reveal cake adorned with 'baby.' With anticipation building, they dig into the cake, uncovering a light blue sponge, signifying the imminent arrival of their baby boy. Laughter filled the air as Ivor planted a soft kiss on Alanna's cheek, sealing the blissful moment with love and affection.

Soon after the video was posted, Alanna's close friends flooded the comments section with congratulations. Aditi Bhatia expressed her joy, saying, "I can't stop smiling!!! Can't wait to meet this angel boy who is going to be a combination of such spectacular parents." Alizeh Agnihotri proudly mentioned, "I was the only one who guessed this correctly." Aaliyah Kashyap shared her happiness, writing, "I'm so happy for you guys." Deanne Panday playfully admitted, "Guessed wrong but saw something that belonged to a boy ha ha ha... watched the video... it's so sweet... cried & laughed & cried."

After Alanna shared the gender reveal video, Ananya Panday took to Instagram stories to express her joy for the soon-to-be parents. She reshared the video and wrote, "Edward Ivor Inder the 6th, can't wait to meet you little boy."

