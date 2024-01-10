Indian Police Force: Shilpa Shetty REVEALS she did Rohit Shetty's series for THIS reason

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is currently gearing up for the release of the action cop drama Indian Police Force. In it, she plays the role of Tara Shetty. It marks her second stint with the streaming platform after Sukhee. Ahead of the release of the Rohit Shetty series, the actress has opened up about why she agreed to do it in the first place.

Shilpa Shetty on Indian Police Force

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Shilpa Shetty Kundra revealed that her 11-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra loves Rohit Shetty's films and is excited about the Indian Police Force. She said, “My daughter (Samisha Shetty Kundra) is too young. She isn’t even allowed to watch television. She’s just three-and-a-half. Viaan has just about started watching movies in the last three years. And he loves Rohit’s films. He has now become an avid Bollywood watcher."

The actress further said that she did Rohit's cop series for Viaan as well as all the women in the forces. “I did Indian Police Force for Viaan along with all the women in our forces who put in so much unconditional and selfless work. This series is an ode to my son", she added.

Shilpa Shetty on how she managed to do Indian Police Force

In the same interview, Shilpa revealed that she had to balance the clash of dates between the Indian Police Force and her 2023 film Sukhee. She then spoke to Sukhee's director about it and flew back to Mumbai for a four-day schedule. I" left Chandigarh and flew to Mumbai to shoot Indian Police Force, went back to Chandigarh, shot for Sukhee and then came to Mumbai again to shoot for the show for three days", she added. Meanwhile, she also had to shoot for a reality TV show.

Indian Police Force trailer was released recently

Recently, the much-awaited trailer of the Indian Police Force was released. It's over two-minute-long trailer featured some really bombastic action sequences and dialogues from the series. The series is centered around police forces in Delhi who are fighting terrorists and criminals.

In a statement, the actress revealed that her inspiration for the role in the series was Kiran Bedi. She said: “Kiran Bediji has such gravitas, a fierce personality. She was so passionate about what she did when she was in that position; hence I have a huge amount of respect for her. She also has a great sense of humor. There is a certain way Kiranji speaks, that was always there in my head. The technical lines were a bit hard for me; it took me some time to get into the skin of the character."

About Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force is created by Rohit Shetty and helmed by him and Sushwanth Prakash. It marks the digital debut of the Simmba director, who is already an established name on celluloid in the action genre. The series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, and Sharad Kelkar. It will premiere on January 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

Last year, Shilpa made a comeback in acting with the slice-of-life comedy-drama Sukhee. Apart from Indian Police Force, she is also doing the Kannada language action film KD - The Devil.

