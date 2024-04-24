INSIDE Love Aaj Kal’s Arushi Sharma's dreamy wedding with Vaibhav Vishant amid mountains; see glimpses from Haldi, Sangeet

Love Aaj Kal actress Arushi Sharma tied the knot with casting director Vaibhav Vishant in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 18, 2024. The wedding took place in Arushi's hometown, nestled in the mountains with serene views as a backdrop.

Recently, the newlyweds dropped their first wedding pictures. Now, they've shared the full wedding video, which is sure to bring happy tears to your eyes!

Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant share dreamy wedding video

Taking to Instagram, newlyweds Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant shared a collaborative post of their wedding video. The video gives a glimpse of their perfect mountain wedding and other ceremonies like Haldi and Sangeet, surrounded by their loved ones.

The duo captioned the post, "Our dream, Our story. Thanks to the brilliant @manvigandotra and her exceptional team @1plus1studio from Bangalore for doing this for us and immortalising & weaving together every aspect of our special day so beautifully. You guys are the best."

Check out the video here:

More about Arushi Sharma and Vaibhav Vishant

Recently, the duo also dropped the first pictures from their wedding. They captioned the post, "Forever etched in the fabric of time - 18.04.2024. In a quiet corner of the world, with the mountains as our witness, we whispered promises in each other's tender embrace. Thank you everyone for filling our hearts with so much joy and blessings."

Arushi Sharma, born on November 18, 1995, stepped into the world of acting with a minor role in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha. However, it was her commendable performance in Ali's Love Aaj Kal in 2020 that truly put her on the map. The movie also features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. Since then, Sharma has graced the screen in the Netflix drama film Jaadugar and featured in the series Kaala Pani.

Vaibhav Vishant is a well-known casting director who has contributed to more than 50 major feature films and web series. Some of his notable projects include Haider, PK, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Badlapur. Interestingly, he also served as the casting director for Kaala Paani, in which Arushi Sharma played a significant role.

