INSIDE PICS: Diana Penty and rumored lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth pose with Ed Sheeran; flash smiles

Social media is abuzz with the videos and pictures from the grand show of international music star Ed Sheeran. Several Bollywood celebrities also enjoyed the magnificent evening and shared visuals of their enjoyable time on their respective social media handle. On the other hand, here we’ve got compiled visuals of inside pictures featuring Aditi Rao Hydari with rumored beau, Siddharth, Diana Penty, and others.

Inside PICS from Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert

A while back, Diana Penty took to her Instagram stories and shared stunning videos from the grand concert of Ed Sheeran in Mumbai. One of the videos features the international pop star crooning his super hit melodies delighting thousands of fans while Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh joins in singing Lover. She wrote alongside, “Last night was just perfect (Accompanied by smiling emoji),” she wrote in the caption.

In another story shared, Diana Penty shared a stunning click with the man of the evening; Ed Sheeran posing along with rumored love birds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. Expressing gratitude towards Farah Khan, she wrote, “Thanks @farahkhankunder for a fun night! And tagged Ed, Aditi, and Siddharth in the post. They all flash sweet, bright smiles as they pose for the camera lens.

Replying to the post, Farah re-shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, “u my darling r always welcome @dianapenty.”

Take a look:

In addition to this, Farah Khan also shared a photograph with the Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit, and her husband Sriram Nene. The selfie has been clicked by Madhuri’s husband, while the trio flashes bright smiles for the perfect click. Being her witty self, while sharing the picture, Farah didn’t miss the chance to add the touch of wit as she wrote, “They knew ALL the lyrics to all the songs!! (Accompanied by laughter emoji) and tagged the couple alongside”.

Take a look:

Furthermore, social media sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry also shared some of the tantalizing unseen pictures from the night with Diana Penty and others.

Take a look:





The long-awaited India leg and the final stop of Ed Sheeran’s record-breaking+-=÷x Tour ended in the heart of Mumbai at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 16th, 2024. Apart from Ed Sheeran, Diljit Dosanjh and Armaan Malik’s performances at the show added excitement to another level.

