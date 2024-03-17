WATCH: Crowd goes gaga as Ed Sheeran recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose with Armaan Malik at Mumbai concert

British songwriter Ed Sheeran is the current buzz on the internet. The eagerly-awaited grand concert of the singer was held last night in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures from the grand evening have been ruling the internet. Adding to the delight were popular Punjabi singers Diljit Dosanjh and Armaan Malik, who set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances. In addition to this, the euphoria skyrocketed as Armaan and Ed Sheeran recreated Shah Rukh Khan’s open-arm signature post on the grand stage.

Armaan Malik and Ed Sheeran recreate Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose

A video has been ruling the internet from last night’s grand musical concert of Ed Sheeran at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds. The concert was a part of Sheeran’s Asia and Europe Tour, which saw him sharing the stage with Indian artists like Diljit Dosanjh and Armaan Malik. From Sheeran performing to Diljit’s Lover to Armaan’s 2Step, the performance captivated the audience’s attention for all the right reasons.

Furthermore, a video that has again left fans gushing over is that of Armaan and Ed’s camaraderie. In the video, Bol Do Na Zara singer addressing the international star asks, “And there is something that unites us all Indians. I taught you this a few days back. Would you like to do it with me?” and the two break into Shah Rukh Khan’s signature open-arm pose. The sweet gesture leaves fans hooting out loud in joy as they recreate the iconic pose.

Take a look:

It is worth mentioning that Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik collaborated on the song, 2Step, in June 2022. The song was well-received by the audience and turned out to be a huge hit. Sharing a photo with Ed Sheeran, he wrote, “Full circle moment.”

Take a look:

Last night, Diljit Dosanjh also tantalized the audience with Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran performing on the song, Lover together. What took everyone by surprise was the fact that the English singer even sang the Punjabi song.

Taking to his Instagram, Diljit Dosanjh also shared a video that showcased Ed singing his song. The two performers also twinned in all-black outfits for the concert. Ed Sheeran came to India for the final stop of his record-breaking +–=÷× Tour that ended in the heart of Mumbai.

