Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare 'go through immigration line together' as they embark on their honeymoon in Bali; see PICS

Ira Khan, daughter of the renowned Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, has recently stepped into the wonderful journey of marriage with Nupur Shikhare. Their delightful story commenced with a legal ceremony on January 3, followed by a vibrant destination wedding in Udaipur. The festivities reached their pinnacle with a glamorous reception in Mumbai, sparking excitement and conversations throughout the town.

As the splendid celebrations came to an end, the newlyweds are now off on their honeymoon, looking forward to a period filled with cherished moments and shared romance.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have set off for their honeymoon in Bali, Indonesia

Ira Khan recently shared a delightful moment on her Instagram stories, expressing her happiness as she and her husband, Nupur Shikhare, navigated the immigration line together. Accompanied by a charming picture of the couple, her caption read, "We go through the immigration line together now."

Inside the flight, she provided a sneak peek of their journey, showcasing both of them chilling with an orange drink. Furthermore, a friend who joined the couple at the Mumbai airport shared a picture, revealing their romantic honeymoon destination as Bali, Indonesia.

Take a look:

Ira Khan gives a glimpse of her wedding with Nupur Shikhare in a beautiful teaser

On Thursday, Ira offered a tantalizing preview of her magical wedding by sharing a teaser on her Instagram. The video unfolds with the groom, accompanied by his mother Pritam Shikhare, making a graceful entrance towards the stage. Following this, the bride, escorted by her father Aamir Khan and mother Reena Datta, walks down the aisle with poise. The poignant scene captures the father's emotions, visibly holding back tears as he entrusts his daughter's hands to her husband.

Ira and Nupur's reception unfolded as a star-studded extravaganza, graced by the presence of Bollywood giants Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, along with Ranbir Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Jaya Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Hema Malini, Saira Banu, Rekha, CM Eknath Shinde, Raj Thackeray, and several other prominent personalities. The guests showcased impeccable attire, contributing to the opulent and dazzling atmosphere of the affair.

The glamour quotient of the evening was further elevated by the presence of power couples such as Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Dr Shriram Nene, as well as Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

