PICS: Kiran Rao drops fun moments from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding ft Aamir Khan, Reena Datta, Junaid, Azad

Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, recently embarked on a new journey of matrimony with Nupur Shikhare. Their wedding tale commenced with a legal union on January 3, followed by a vibrant destination celebration in Udaipur, culminating in a glittering reception in Mumbai that set tongues wagging in the town.

While the online sphere has been flooded with glimpses from the ceremonies, it's the intimate and unrevealed snippets that authentically capture the essence of the celebration. Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's second ex-wife, has generously unveiled these beautiful moments, offering a seamless blend of familial warmth, affection, jubilation, and unbridled happiness.

New pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding radiate love and family vibes

Kiran Rao recently took to her Instagram to share a collection of heartwarming moments from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's destination wedding in Udaipur. In the first picture, Kiran radiates sheer joy, adorned in a stunning black off-shoulder dress, her million-dollar smile stealing the spotlight. The second snapshot captures a blissful moment as Kiran, Ira, Aamir Khan, Reena Datta, and Azad come together, posing happily for the cameras.

The post then unfolds with a delightful scene of Aamir and Kiran, engrossed in a harmonium performance at the sangeet night. Subsequent photos showcase Kiran warmly embracing the newlyweds, capturing the essence of love and familial bonds. The series concludes with a heartwarming image of Ira, Junaid Khan, and Azad striking a pose together, creating a beautiful family tableau.

Advertisement

Accompanying the post, she captioned, "Some outtakes from a super fun wedding. We laughed, sang, danced, hugged, posed, and even chilled. A lot."

Take a look: Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Aamir Khan expresses happiness for Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan, exuding pride as a father, is brimming with delight as his daughter embarks on the enchanting journey of marriage with her beloved. The act of handing over a daughter to another is an emotional whirlwind for parents, and the actor is experiencing these sentiments profoundly.

In a touching video unveiled by Spice Social, Mr. Perfectionist openly shares his joy and offers a peek into the depths of his emotional world, a rare occurrence. Describing his feelings as reminiscent of the harmonious melody produced by a Shehnaai (Clarinet), the Dangal actor's emotions echo the unique blend of sentiments that this traditional instrument so beautifully encapsulates—harmonizing both joy and melancholy simultaneously.

ALSO READ: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur Wedding: Aamir Khan grooves to Bachna Ae Haseeno; groom romantically serenades his beautiful bride