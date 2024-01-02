Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Kiran Rao-Reena Dutta glow in nauvari sarees as they arrive for Haldi; Watch

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé Nupur Shikhare tomorrow, on January 3, and the wedding festivities have already begun! The Haldi ceremony of the couple is being held today, and Ira’s mother Reena Dutta has already arrived for the special occasion. Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao was also spotted by the paparazzi as she arrived in style for Ira and Nupur’s Haldi.

Ira Khan's mom Reena Dutta poses with groom-to-be Nupur Shikhare at Haldi ceremony

It is being widely reported that Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will have a Maharashtrian wedding. Now, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao arrived for the Haldi ceremony, rocking traditional nauvari sarees. The bride-to-be's mother Reena Dutta donned a dark green saree with a golden bord, and paired it with a red blouse. She wore a golden necklace, matching bangles, and was seen holding a basket as she headed for Ira and Nupur's haldi rituals. She was seen posing with groom-to-be Nupur Shikhare, who was dressed in a red kurta and white pajamas. Nupur's mom Pritam Shikhare was also seen posing with them.

Kiran Rao clicked at Nupur Shikhare's house for Haldi rituals

Meanwhile, Kiran Rao also donned a purple and blue nauvari saree with a golden border. She wore a simple golden necklace, and matching bangles, and adorned her hair with gajra for Ira and Nupur's Haldi. The joy on her face was quite evident, and she happily posed for the paparazzi. Check out the videos below!

Bride-to-be Ira Khan treats fans with a selfie

On Tuesday morning, before the Haldi ceremony commenced, Ira Khan dropped a lovely selfie of herself. She was glowing in the stunning picture, and was seen with a headband with ‘Bride-to-be’ written over it.

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

According to a report in News18, the wedding ceremony of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will take place on January 3 at Bandra’s Taj Lands End Hotel. They will reportedly have a Marathi-style wedding as a mark of honor to the groom’s roots.

Meanwhile, in October last year, Aamir Khan confirmed that Ira Khan's wedding with Nupur will take place on 3rd January, 2024. He told News18 that he would cry a lot at his daughter's wedding. “Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai. (I’m extremely emotional, and I’m going to cry a lot at Ira’s wedding, that’s for sure),” he said.

