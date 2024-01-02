WATCH: Aamir Khan’s house lights up ahead of daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

In November last year, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got officially engaged to fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. The festivities of the couple’s soon-to-be wedding have already begun. Ahead of them tying the knot, the actor’s Mumbai residence was beautifully lit up.

Aamir Khan's house gets lit up for Ira Khan’s wedding

Aamir Khan is an excited and emotional father who can’t wait to see his daughter Ira Khan get married to the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare. Since the couple will be tying the knot on January 3, 2024, the father of the bride beautifully decorated his Mumbai residence with lighting. In a video, one can see how the family has decorated the two floors of their residence with fairy lights.

Take a look:

About Ira Khan’s wedding with trainer Nupur Shikhare

After getting engaged, the couple hosted a party that was attended by some of the big names in B-town. Soon after, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta were spotted jewellery shopping in the city for their daughter’s wedding which will take place in the next couple of days. Well, they have already kickstarted the pre-wedding festivities and performed Kelvan and Ukhana a few days ago.

Recently, the soon-to-be bride also took to her Instagram stories giving a peek into their family time. In the visuals, Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and actress Mithila Palkar were seen having an intimate dinner together.

Take a look at the pictures from their pre-wedding festivities:

To invite her loved ones to attend their wedding, Ira sent her bridesmaids a puzzle requesting them to be next to her on the special day. She also posted a video which was a compilation of everyone’s reaction to be fun idea. Interestingly, Ira’s cousin Zayn Marie will be officiating the couple’s wedding.

In an interview with News18, Aamir Khan said that he would be crying a lot at his daughter’s wedding. “Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai. (I’m extremely emotional, and I’m going to cry a lot at Ira’s wedding, that’s for sure),” he said.

