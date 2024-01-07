Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Did you know late actor turned down Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar? Here’s why

Today is the birth anniversary of the late and legendary actor Irrfan Khan. He was one of the finest actors in Hindi cinema and unfortunately passed away in April 2020. If he were alive, he would have turned 57 today. Irrfan had an illustrious career that lasted for over 30 years. He not only acted in Bollywood films but also worked on various international projects like The Darjeeling Limited, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life Of Pi, Jurassic World, Inferno, and many others.

Interestingly, Irrfan was even approached for a role in Christopher Nolan's 2014 film Interstellar. However, he turned down the offer and once shared the reason behind his decision.

Throwback to when Irrfan Khan talked about why he turned down Interstellar

Irrfan Khan, who had already worked in several Hollywood films, was also offered a role in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar. However, he had to turn down the opportunity due to scheduling issues. Taking up the role would have meant staying back in the US for a stretch of 4 months. Irrfan revealed that it wouldn’t have been possible for him to stay there for so long, as he wanted to be in India for The Lunchbox and D-Day.

In a throwback interview with Times of India, Irrfan Khan had said, “They expected a huge commitment from my end. I had to stay in the US for four months at a stretch. I tried to work out my schedule and suggested if I could shuttle between India and the US as it wouldn’t have been possible for me to be there for that long. I wanted to be here for The Lunchbox and D-Day. They couldn’t allow that.”

Advertisement

He mentioned that he didn’t have a tendency to regret decisions, but knowing that it was a Christopher Nolan film, this was one of the most difficult decisions he had to make.

Christopher Nolan's sci-fi action film Interstellar is one of his biggest blockbuster releases. The movie starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Matt Damon was loved by audiences and critics alike.

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018, for which he sought treatment in the UK for a year, before returning to India in February 2019. He was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on 28 April 2020, where he received treatment for a colon infection caused by the disease. He passed away on 29th April, 2020, aged 53.

ALSO READ: Did you know Irrfan Khan's Maqbool was 'rejected by everyone in the film industry'? Vishal Bhardwaj REVEALS