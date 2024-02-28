Irrfan Khan's friend Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls actor losing temper on Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns sets: 'Bohut daanta mujhe'

Bollywood filmmaker and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia has been associated with the Indian film industry from time immemorial. Hence, he has worked with many acclaimed stars including Irrfan Khan. In an interview, he spoke about the love and bond he shared with the late actor and spoke about the incident when Khan became furious with him. Read on!

Tigmanshu Dhulia says Irrfan Khan once scolded him on sets

Tigmanshu Dhulia and Irrfan Khan worked in multiple movies including Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns and Paan Singh Tomar. While talking on the Red Mike YouTube channel, the filmmaker called Khan his ‘only friend in the world’. He even went on the narrate an event when The Lunchbox actor lost his calm on him.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor recalled an incident from the sets of Saheb, Biwi, Gangster Returns. Dhulia said that he saw a beehive at the location and asked it to be cleared by the next day. When he returned for the shoot, Irrfan came to know that someone had set the hive on fire, killing thousands of bees. That left him furious.

Replaying the incident in his mind, the Milan Talkies director said, “Mujhe ek baar Irrfan ne bahut daanta. Mera uska jhagda waise kam hua hai. Main set pahuncha shooting ke liye, Irrfan bahar khada hua tamtamaya hua. Kehta hai, ‘Yeh kya kiya hai tumne?’ Chaar gaali saath mein. Kisi ne madumakkhi ka chhatta jala diya yaar. Wahan pe hazaron madumakkhiyan mari padi thi. Mujhe bahut daanta, ‘Tumhe pata hai madumakkhiyan kya cheez hoti hain?’ Pollination se leke… Maine bola yaar maine thodi kaha tha jalao, madumakkhi hatane ke aur bhi tareeke hote hain. He really took my class. Narsanhar hi tha who. (Irrfan yelled at me once. We didn’t argue much otherwise. I reached set for shooting, and saw Irrfan there, angry. Somebody had set fire to the beehive; thousands of bees had died. Irrfan yelled at me and told me how important they were. I told him I didn’t order to kill the bees but to remove them, but he saw it as a genocide).”

Talking highly of Irrfan, Dhulia said that there is no comparison between Khan and others. He stated, “When an actor reaches a level of excellence, they turn towards minimalism. Irrfan didn’t need to be loud, he could achieve anything with minimal performance, and that’s because he’d reached that level of excellence. That’s the sort of person he was, he enjoyed flying kites, taking strolls, being with animals.”

